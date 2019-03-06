As the Daffodils Come Up, the Prices Go Down

Ah, spring in the Hamptons. The crocus are blooming, the daffodils are coming up, the song sparrow warbles its heart out, and--what's that? Why, it's the sound of asking prices being slashed.

One property that's endured its fair share of price cuts over the years is beautiful Normandy House, right on Lake Agawam. It's a grand old Southampton mansion by Polhemus & Coffin, who designed many French-style mansions on Long Island, Newport, and in New York in the 1920s. In 2010, it was listed for sale asking $39 million. It sat, and sat, and sat. It finally sold in September 2013 for $28 million.

Then in December 2015, after extensive renovations and redecoration, the property was back on the market for a mere $48 million, including 5.57 acres. When the property sold in 2013 it comprised 8.4 acres. The other 2.83 acres sold separate last year for $13 million.

Now the asking price is a much more realistic $24.9 million. The house is stylishly renovated and includes a pool, pool house that's closer to the water than would be allowed today, and of course a generous 5.57 acre plot, is listed by superagent Tim Davis of Corcoran,

For more, click here. 412 First Neck Lane, Southampton

Another property that's had its price shaved is 236 Quimby Lane, Bridgehampton, next door to that nice Mr. Waters, The property was the much-loved family home of groundbreaking dancer Sono Osato, who died last December 26 at the age of 99. Last year, the property, repped by Deborah Srb at Sotheby's, was listed asking $37 million; it's now down to $34 million.

There have been only two owners in the property's history. There's almost four acres of land with 300 feet of frontage on Sagg Pond, including a sandy beach, a tennis court and a pool. The 1917 house obviously needs work; it was last updated in the 1970s, but still includes a lot of period charm. There are five full bathrooms and three half-baths, along with 7200 square feet of space.

For more, click here. 236 Quimby Lane, Bridgehampton

Meadowmere is a Shingle Style beauty built in 2012. There's 3.1 acres of land in the Southampton estate section, which includes 110 feet on Halsey Neck Pond. The house is quite large, 12,000 square feet, with 9 bedrooms, 9 baths and 3 half baths. There's a spanky home theater with a kitchenette attached, a pool house with bathroom, an exercise pavilion with bathroom, and of course pool and tennis. The dining pavilion outside includes a fieldstone fireplace and pizza oven.

So, how much for this palace, which is repped by Bespoke? Until last month, the ask was $37.5 million, but a cool $5 million has been shaved off, down to $32.5 million.

For more, click here. 80 Meadowmere Lane, Southampton