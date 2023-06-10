Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Two familiar names in the Hamptons will open an office here for The Agency, a global boutique real estate brokerage, this summer.

Dana Trotter, formerly of Sotheby’s International Realty, and Tyler Whitman, who appeared on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York and has been with The Agency New York ever since it acquired Triplemint last year, will lead The Agency Hamptons. The co-managing partners will debut a new office in Bridgehampton at 2462 Main Street, Suite 1, in mid-August.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Dana Trotter on our new franchise in the Hamptons,” says Whitman. “Dana is one of the most trusted real estate experts in the region, and I know that together we are going to bring our clients the signature Agency brand, marketing, and white glove service that will elevate the Hamptons residential market.”

Trotter, who worked at Sotheby’s International Realty for over 26 years, has transacted more than $1 billion in sales. She is among the top brokers in the Hamptons and The Wall Street Journal Real Trends has named her among the top 250 agents.

“I’m excited to work with Tyler on this new venture as we bring The Agency to the East End of Long Island as the brand continues to expand worldwide,” says Trotter.

Over the last decade, The Agency has grown to become a premier, billion-dollar brokerage, founded by Mauricio Umansky in Beverly Hills in 2011. He is now the principal character of the real estate reality series, Buying Beverly Hills, which premiered last year on Netflix. He is also known as the husband of Kyle Richards, who for over a decade has starred in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo.

There are now more than 85 offices in 10 countries. On Long Island, it started with an office in Huntington and then another office opened in Bay Shore earlier this year.

In the Hamptons, Trotter, a South Fork native, and Whitman will work together to build a team for The Agency Hamptons.

In addition to appearing on Million Dollar Listing New York, Whitman co-hosts the hit real estate and mindset podcast, Glitter and Gay with a fellow real estate celebrity, Glennda Baker. He has more than a decade of real estate experience in New York City and served as Triplemint’s Head of Sales, before joining the new company where he leads the top-producing sales team at The Agency New York.

Originally from the south, he now splits his time between New York City and Sag Harbor, where he purchased a house in 2022. He also leads The Agency’s expansion team in the Hamptons.

In addition to real estate, both Trotter and Whitman have something else in common — a love of horses. Trotter competes in equestrian events in New York and Palm Beach — she’s been in the Hampton Classic Horse Show in Bridgehampton since she was eight years old. Whitman also describes himself as an avid equestrian, who can often be found riding in Bridgehampton.

Trotter lives in Sagaponack with her husband and three children.

