Faster Than a Speeding Thoroughbred, This Horse Farm is in Contract

Everyone adored this beautiful place when it hit the market in May. It offers pretty much everything (except waterfront) anyone could want: plenty of space, gorgeously renovated multiple buildings, room for stabling your steeds, and room for everything else, basically, including a fruit orchard and private vineyard. (Basically, it's our dream property except for the lazy river water feature...)

Seller Mike Gaynor, the owner of this beautiful horse farm, is getting well known in the area for his gorgeous restorations of old buildings. Just as he did in the Benjamin Hope House in Sag Harbor, Mike (not forgetting wife Kerry) has taken an unloved property and turned it into something spectacular. Modern, yet true to history.

This latest project is known as Heavy Horse Farm and it's where Mike and wife Kerry planned to stable their Clydesdales, right across from Wolffer Stable, as well as living there. So why sell? Mike tells us, "I'm addicted to dirt, and I'm itching to start another project with my wife." The property is represented by Dana Trotter at Sotheby's.

Originally, these three acres were a potato farm. Now, a total of ten buildings is on the property, along with a fruit orchard and private vineyard. Possibly the most interesting old building is the "Marconi barn," which was the first telegraph station on Long Island, opening around 1902. It was located off Sagg Main Street, near the beach. Interestingly, it was probably one of the first stations in America to be informed that the Titanic was sinking in 1912. Around 1915, the station was closed and then dismantled; the previous owners of the farm transported the building there to use it for storage. This building, reconstructed, is now the pool house.

There are five barns in all, as well as a main house, a restored 1920s farmhouse, a two-car barn style garage with an apartment and sunken terrace with hot tub (oh, we love this one).

All of these spaces are connected by a tunnel connected to a wine cave. Mike told Behind the Hedges, "You've got to see the wine cave in person. It goes mostly super-cool and fun ...but also a little CIA Dark Site." Oooh!

Two of the barns are built for entertaining. (Don't worry, there's a renovated potato barn with a groom's lounge and horse stalls. No one's forgotten about the horses.) The "Tavern on the Green" has a black interior color scheme, fireplace, and bar; the "Farm to Table" barn is for memorable dinner parties.

In all, there are 7 bedrooms, 8 full and 6 partial baths, in about 12,000 square feet of living space. Price for all this is $12.5 million, and yes, it includes the furnishings. Also, Mike, Kerry, and Dana are partnering with a horse rescue organization named EQUUS Foundation to pilot a new program that aims to raise some grain for America's horses that are at risk. 1% of the final sale price will go to save horses.

Mike adds, "Kerry and I do seem to really enjoy building houses. We lose sleep over these places and that honestly is a big part of the reward. Nothing good ever came about without someone feeling a bunch of pain. We're happy to take it on."

We can't wait to see what Mike and Kerry do next. And congrats to the lucky new owners and their lucky equines!

For more, click here. 134 Narrow Lane, Sagaponack