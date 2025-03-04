The newly built house at 11 Oyster Shores Road in East Hampton is listed at $6,125,000.

A newly built home in East Hampton, “a unique marriage of thoughtful design, uncompromised execution and meticulous craftsmanship,” according to the Douglas Elliman listing, has come to market at $6,125,000. William Schumann represents this property at 11 Oyster Shores Road.

Built by Blake Watkins of WDD, the highly curated residence, close to Three Mile Harbor in the Hampton Waters community, spans 6,000 square feet. A travertine walkway travels up the front yard to the main entry that opens to a foyer with double-height ceilings. White oak paneling extends the full height of the far wall by the custom staircase while four oversized windows allow in natural light.

An open-concept kitchen, dining and living room create the main living space. The custom chef’s kitchen boasts floor-to-ceiling oak cabinetry and extensive pantry space and a center island with seating for six. The kitchen is equipped with a 48-inch paneled refrigerator and a striking La Cornue range. “The pale, sintered stone counters compliment the warm wood tones while the raw brass hardware pops against the soft, natural palette,” the listing description reads.

The dining area, in between the kitchen and living area, features a wet bar for convenience. The double-height living space is centered around a gas fireplace set against Venetian plaster, while the second-floor balcony overlooks the room. A pocket door reveals a cozy den with white oak walls and ceiling.

Three sets of sliding glass doors lead out onto the expansive covered patio overlooking the backyard. Travertine pavers line the 54-foot expanse, while a two-sided gas fireplace creates a natural divider.

Back inside, there is a guest suite on the first floor with a well-sized bathroom and a walk-in closet.

There is an oversized mudroom with access to a two-car garage on one end and a pool bathroom with exterior access, connected to an adjacent powder room by a pocket door.

Upstairs, the luxurious primary suite offers a private office or lounge. The bathroom features a glass-enclosed shower and stand-alone soaking tub while an elongated skylight runs above the double vanity, which includes mirrored medicine cabinets.

The second level holds two more guest en suites. An upper terrace runs the length of the back of the home with access from each of the bedrooms. “Custom-made cedar planting boxes equipped with irrigation sit between the rooms, partitioning the terrace and providing each with its own private veranda,” the listing describes.

The lower level, where there is an open recreational space, boasts the same attention to detail as the rest of the house. Oak-clad walls run the width of the space, while the floors are made of polished concrete. There is a custom wet bar so the space is perfect for entertaining. The lower level has a sunken courtyard with a terraced garden lush with beach grass.

The lower level also holds two guest rooms on opposite ends of the floor and a gym with a spa-like bathroom, a sauna and a steam shower.

The 0.55-acre property provides a gunite pool with a sun ledge with an expansive flat lawn separating it from the home. Mature landscaping surrounds the pool and home, providing a sense of privacy.

The Hampton Waters community features a bulkheaded stretch of shoreline that allows for direct boating access. There is a nearby kayak and paddleboard storage. The Oyster Shores neighborhood offers multiple, deeded water access points for its members, we’re told.

[Listing: 11 Oyster Shores Road, East Hampton | Broker: William Schumann, Douglas Elliman| GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.