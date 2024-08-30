Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The Hampton Classic Horse Show kicked off on Sunday, August 25, in Bridgehampton, and Douglas Elliman is playing a big part, sponsoring the Grand Prix qualifier once again. Meanwhile, the brokerage is celebrating the release of Douglas Elliman Equestrian magazine.

One of the largest independent real estate brokerages in the country, it will sponsor the $70,000 Douglas Elliman 5 * Grand Prix Qualifier at the 2024 Hampton Classic Horse Show on Friday, August 30.

This year marks the 28th consecutive year of partnership with Long Island’s biggest horse show.

“We are always thrilled to return to this beloved Hamptons tradition year after year,” Howard M. Lorber, Executive Chairman at Douglas Elliman, said in a statement. “It is wonderful to gather with friends and clients and watch the incredible athleticism on display while enjoying the enduring beauty of the Hamptons. To be a part of such an illustrious gathering of world-class equestrian talent is truly an honor.”

Douglas Elliman is celebrating the horse show wiht the fall 2024 edition of Douglas Elliman Equestrian magazine, featuring “the brokerage’s premier portfolio of equestrian property listings in luxury markets around the country,” the statement says.

The properties are located in the Hamptons and the North Fork and elsewhere on Long Island, as well as Westchester, Connecticut, Florida, Texas, Metro. D.C., Las Vegas, Colorado and California.

Also inside the issue are original stories about Guadalupe Laiz, the Argentinian photographer behind the book Horses of Iceland.

“Douglas Elliman is proud to continue our longstanding support for The Hampton Classic,” said Scott Durkin, President and Chief Executive Officer at Douglas Elliman Realty. “As a company, we have a deep affinity for equestrian sports and culture. Excitingly, many of our agents have even competed at this event over the years and continue to be involved. It is always a joy to experience the splendor of the festivities and to see and spend time with the many clients who share our passion and come out to the Classic each year. As always, our new issue of Equestrian magazine makes for the perfect companion to the competition and an essential guide to the best in equestrian real estate.”

The magazine will be available at the Classic and can also be found in every Douglas Elliman office and sales gallery. A digital issue of Douglas Elliman Equestrian magazine is available online, too.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips.