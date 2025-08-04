The home at 195 Main Street in East Hampton was built in 1900.

This listing certainly captures the timeless charm and cachet of East Hampton Village: 195 Main Street, a historic, turn-of-the-century home is now available for $4.75 million.

Built in 1900, the house, which sits behind a white picket fence, is ideally situated in the heart of the village, with a peek of Town Pond and just minutes from Main Beach and the village’s shops and restaurants.

“The home offers that quintessential East Hampton feel—gracious, relaxed, and steeped in history, right in the heart of the Village,” says listing agent Dawn Neway of Douglas Elliman, who has the listing with Diana Neway and Amelia Nash. The litaing is a co-exclusive with Compass’ Laura Eisman and Heather Saskas.

“You can take a stroll to the beach, have dinner in town, or simply enjoy the serenity of the beautifully landscaped garden. And with village-approved plans already in place for a pool and expanded living space, there’s also incredible potential to make it your own,” Neway says.

The 3,230-square-foot residence is full of original architectural details. The porch leads to the formal foyer with access to the classic living room with a fireplace and a separate family room. The dining room overlooks the stone patio, surrounded by impeccably landscaped gardens, mature trees and flowering beds that create a private backyard.

The eat-in kitchen has been updated with a Viking stove and fridge. A discreet butler’s staircase is located off the kitchen. There is also a powder room and a pantry off the kitchen.

A breezeway from the kitchen leads to a two-car garage.

A guest-ready en suite bedroom completes the first floor.

Up on the second floor, there are five more bedrooms and two bathrooms, including the primary suite.

There is also a 1,202-square-foot attic space and a 299-square-foot basement, where the washer and dryer are currently located.

The 0.33-acre property comes with village-approved plans for a pool, a pool house and a second-story expansion over the garage.