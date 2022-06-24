High-End Luxury Retailers Flock to East Hampton Village

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

More high-end luxury retailers are popping up in the Village of East Hampton.

On the (designer) heels of Cartier opening its doors last month and Valentino setting up shop earlier this month, Chanel officially opened Friday and Prada is on deck.

“We obviously witnessed a shift in the year-round and extended weekend population on the East End,” says Hal Zwick of Compass Commercial, who has been involved in many of the recent transactions in the village.

“Even with the movement back to the city based on work commitments and schooling choices for their children, there will be about a 15 % increase in our full-time population and a 25% increase in the extended weekend stays due to increased work flexibility,” he says. “These residents have significant disposable income making them attractive to high-end retailers.”

Chanel’s pop-up is located in a 2,500-square-foot building at 26 Newtown Lane, the former home of Eileen Fisher, and will open through Labor Day. The boutique will carry bags, small leather goods, accessories, watches and fine jewelry creations, and modern silhouettes from the Coco Beach 2022 and Métiers d’Arts 2022-23 collections by Virginie Viard, according to WWD.

“We have been looking at a place to do something in the Hamptons, and we’re thrilled with this location and really bringing the collection to life in this location,” Joyce Green, Chanel’s general manager of fashion, told the magazine in an interview.

The second floor will reportedly be used for private appointments.

Prada is also expected to open soon.

According to applications with the village’s Design Review Board earlier this month, Prada USA Corp. requested permission for a sign and an awning for 2 Newtown Lane.

The two-story building sold for $6.125 million on January 31. At the time of the sale, Zwick who closed the deal with Jeff Sztorc, said the new owners were in discussions with “major retailers for multi-year leases.”

Valentino has also arrived in the village, opening at 53 Main Street, a 2,900-square-foot building, on June 15, as part of the company’s worldwide retail network expansion, according to a press release. The East Hampton boutique carries ready-to-wear, Valentino Garavani bags, shoes and accessories.

“The two-story boutique is designed to transport the customer into a warm, evocative space complete with mid-century rattan furniture, floor-to-floor sisal carpet, antique tureg rugs and bamboo shades,” the statement says.

Valentino Escape 2022, a collection inspired by the archive motifs of the Maison, are on display. “The capsule features three prints, united by a strong visionary approach — Round Rain (1966), Valentino Waves multicolor (1970) and the Giraffa re-edition (1966) – are rooted in the Maison’s imagery and reproduced on a selection of garments with relaxed silhouettes, including kaftans, swimwear, flowy dresses, and kimonos. Men’s looks also include bermuda shorts, shirts, sweatshirts, and t-shirts in light fabrics.”