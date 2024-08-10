East Hampton’s Historic ‘Playhouse’ Filled with ‘Theatrical Magic’

The historic ‘Playhouse’ at 64 Huntting Lane in East Hampton is on the market for $17.5 million, an original Mary and Lorenzo Woodhouse property.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Step back in time to a landmark of Hamptons architecture with the exquisite, historic property located at 64 Huntting Lane in East Hampton.

Written about by the noted architect Robert A.M. Stern, among many others, there is “nothing else like it on the East End,” according to the home’s seller, the psychiatrist, playwright and Columbia University professor Richard Brockman, in an email to Behind The Hedges.

Priced at $17.5 million and constructed in 1916 for Marjorie Woodhouse by her philanthropist parents, Lorenzo and Mary Woodhouse, the Tudor-style home is an icon in East Hampton.

The Woodhouses were instrumental in the cultural development of East Hampton, funding significant projects such as the East Hampton Library in 1912, the restoration of Clinton Academy in 1921 and the establishment of Guild Hall in 1931.

Built in 1916, the house was designed by the legendary 20th-century architect Francis Burrall Hoffman Jr., the architect behind Villa Vizcaya in Coconut Grove, Florida, in 1914 -1915 which is now a public museum owned by the city of Miami, Brockman points out.

Now 6,000 square feet, Cindy Shea and Leslie Reingold of Sotheby’s International Realty represent the listing.

Not available on the market since 1958, this historic landmark is considered one of the most significant structures in East Hampton.

At the heart of the estate home is a striking 75-foot-long Elizabethan-styled salon, featuring a 40-foot vaulted ceiling. This magnificent space initially outfitted with a stage for performances, earned the residence its nickname, the “Playhouse.” It is a testament to both the architectural prowess of Hoffman and the cultural legacy of the Woodhouse family.

This unique feature was designed for Marjorie Woodhouse, who wished to be an actress, as a lavish gift from her parents for her 16th birthday. Tragically, Marjorie died in an auto wreck in the mid-1920s, Brockman says.

Many famous performers graced the Playhouse stage from Isadora Duncan to Leopold Stokowski. Norman Mailer also used the Playhouse for the filming of Maidstone, which was shot in 1967 and released in 1968. “If you haven’t seen it, see it. It’s an extraordinary time capsule,” Brockman says.

Brockman also shares, “Joseph Papp’s first benefit outside of New York City for the then new New York Shakespeare Festival was held at the playhouse with Michael Moriarty, Kathleen Widdoes, among others in 1960.”

The benefit, “Shakespeare in the Park,” was not hosted by the Woodhouses, but rather the home’s new owners — Elizabeth and Daniel Brockman — Daniel, a lawyer and patron of the arts who steered the liberation of Manhattan’s Carnegie Hall in the 1960s, and the pair, parents to Richard Brockman.

They also maintained their commitment to the arts by hosting summer music classes for public high school students for several years.

Following the passing of the only remaining Woodhouse, Mary, the Brockmans purchased the home and updated it to be converted into a residence while maintaining its historic integrity. Following their passing, their son inherited the home along with his wife Mirra, receiving an award for their enhancements to it.

Beyond the salon, the home boasts five bedrooms and five baths, outfitted with the perfect blend of historical charm and modern convenience. The recently renovated kitchen offers contemporary amenities while maintaining the home’s timeless elegance.

Additional renovations by Brockman include the addition of a pool and zoned air conditioners, as well as bathroom upgrades.

A notable addition to the property by Brockman is a unique copper-clad, glass conservatory with bluestone flooring. This new space seamlessly connects the back terrace and grounds with the ground floor, enhancing the flow of indoor and outdoor living and entertaining areas. Designed by architect Paul Alter and Skolnick Design, it received a prestigious American Institute of Architects (AIA) architectural award for best small addition in 2020.

Other features of the home include a library, hardwood flooring and a fireplace.

The meticulously landscaped grounds of this nearly three-acre property feature a new heated gunite pool, a serene fountain, and a variety of mature specimen trees such as beech, sycamore and elm pristinely kept since the days of Mrs. Woodhouse, and still providing a private oasis of natural beauty today. The property’s southern border is flanked by acres of reserve land, nature trails and a wildlife sanctuary, ensuring tranquility and seclusion.

“The house abuts the 50-plus-acre East Hampton nature preserve — when you are at the house it feels like you are isolated, private, alone,” says Brockman. “It is very quiet — yet it is less than a mile from the Village, less than a mile from the ocean.”

Located on Huntting Lane, the property intersects with Main Street, placing village shops, museums and restaurants just a short stroll away. The other end of Huntting Lane leads to Egypt Lane, which takes you to Maidstone, one of the oldest links golf courses in the world as well as Atlantic Beach, one of the top 10 beaches in the country.

“It’s a very big house and it is perfect for entertaining,” says Brockman. “It’s great for someone looking for a house that has size, beauty, elegance, historical significance – and theatrical magic.”

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 64 Huntting Lane in East Hampton | Broker: Cindy Shea and Leslie Reingold of Sotheby’s International Realty Bridgehampton Brokerage | GMAP