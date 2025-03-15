The Isaac-Hendricks House at 77 Bedford Street was completed in 1800, remaining in the same family until 1920.

A historic West Village townhome, one of the oldest surviving structures in Manhattan, is a rather spectacular find in a city so focused on its skyline. While in the West Village and throughout New York City, there are homes for sale with varying degrees of historical pedigree, this one certainly stands out from the rest.

“There is only one home like this,” says listing agent Mary Vetri of Brown Harris Stevens, who is representing the property exclusively. “77 Bedford Street, The Isaacs-Hendricks House, is the oldest house in the West Village and a very unique corner property.”

It is asking $12 million.

Located at Bedford and Commerce Streets, the Isaacs-Hendricks House was built around the turn of the 19th century. Joshua Isaacs, a merchant, purchased the property from Elbert Roosevelt to make his home. The free-standing, Federal farmhouse-style building was, back then, surrounded by vacant land, Vetri explains.

“Isaacs’ son-in-law Harmon Hendricks, who was a prominent leader of the Sephardic Jewish community, purchased the home in 1801. Hendricks and his brother-in-law owned a copper rolling factory in New Jersey and were New York agents of Paul Revere,” she notes.

The New York Times later referred to Hendricks as “one of the pioneers in the iron and metal business.” He was reportedly the first millionaire in America. Hendricks’ daughter Hettie Gomez inherited the house and property at 77 Bedford Street when her father died in 1821 and it remained with the family until the 1920s.

“In 1923 a collective of Greenwich Village residents purchased 77 Bedford Street, 73-75 Bedford Street and 39-41 Commerce Streets, among other properties, to create a community art center and artist enclave,” Vetri says. “A few doors down 38 Commerce Street, once a brewery then a box factory, became the legendary Cherry Lane Theatre.”

It was during this time, according to a history of the house, that the attic roof was raised to create studio space. Bedford Street was widened in 1930, which led to the demolition of the house’s old porch with antique ironwork. requiring the removal of the old porch with its antique ironwork.

Though for a time, it served as an apartment building, eventually the Federal and Greek Revival townhomes came back in favor and were restored.

The Isaacs-Hendricks was returned to a single-family home in 1989 by Jacqueline Simone Thion de la Chaume, the French socialite and the third wife of the actor Yul Brynner (they had divorced in 1981). Records show it was sold following her death in 2013 for $7.35 million.

Today, even with all that has been built up around the townhome and the renovations it has undergone, it has managed to hold onto its historic character and some impressive details. The four-story home’s original Dutch gambrel-style roof is still evident, and the house offers three exposures to the east, west and north and even a fourth southern exposure from the structure’s top level.

Original details throughout the 3,350 square feet of space have been preserved, including wide-plank yellow pine floors and six wood-burning fireplaces. The current owner also paid homage to the Isaacs-Hendricks families by adding hand-forged copper accents in the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home.

“In 2013 the house underwent a two-year renovation, approved by the landmarks committee.

Since then it has been well maintained and systems upgraded,” Vetri adds.

Six wide steps lead up to the front vestibule, which opens to a gallery with staircases going up and down. A front parlor features 18-foot, 9-inch ceilings and an easy flow into the rear parlor, both of which enjoy sunlight from large windows and two fireplaces. A powder room can be found off the back parlor.

The floor above offers two spacious, light-filled en suite bedrooms. Each bedroom holds a fireplace and two closets.

Up on the top floor is where the primary bedroom suite can be found. It takes up the entire floor, boasting a luxurious spa-inspired, windowed bathroom and French doors that open to a rear terrace.

This floor enjoys four exposures, making for a light-filled urban retreat, as Brown Harris Stevens’ description states.

The chef’s kitchen is located on the garden-level floor, along with a front en suite bedroom. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with a 48-inch Wolf range with a copper hood that vents outside, Sub-Zero drawers and storage shelves. A table is warmed by the fireplace, surrounded by colorful tile. A second service sink provides an alkaline water filtration system. There is also a walk-in pantry that also serves as a laundry room with a large washer/dryer.

The fourth bedroom, accessed through the kitchen, features a wood-burning fireplace and a steam shower in the bathroom.

There is access to the expansive brick rear patio, with a private yard and a large tree growing in the center, from the stair landings, near the mechanical room. The house was upgraded with new mechanical systems, including the air conditioning, and enjoys new energy-efficient wood-framed windows throughout.

The house is available furnished. “The home is furnished beautifully, and to scale within the rooms. The many antique pieces including lighting fixtures and are available for sale,” Vetri says.

