Nearly Seven Acres Available for a Dream Home in East Hampton

Plans for a 12,000-square-foot house come with the property at 11 Green Hollow Road in East Hampton.
Opportunity awaits on a nearly seven-acre vacant parcel of land in East Hampton.

The property at 11 Green Hollow Road, bordered by reserve on two sides, already has plans and renderings for a 12,000-square-foot residence, plus a pool and tennis court.

The asking price is $7,750,000. Lori Lambert and Steven Zellman of the Zellman-Lambert Team at Town & Country Real Estate have the exclusive listing.

Located just 1.5 miles west of the Town Pond in East Hampton Village, the property is a quick drive to restaurants and shopping in the village — which will soon include Louis Vuitton.

West Chin Architects, which has an office in East Hampton, has designed a modern abode for the property that promises to check off all the boxes on your wish list, according to the listing.

[Listing: 11 Green Hollow Road, East Hampton | Broker: Zellman-Lambert Team, Town & Country Real Estate]

