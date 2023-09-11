East Moriches Landmark Property With Farmhouse and Legacy Barn For Sale

The house at 24 Woodlawn Avenue in East Moriches sits on the original foundation for the White Horse Inn, a well-known 1800s stop along Montauk Highway.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Just outside the Hamptons, in East Moriches, we find a landmark property with an interesting past on the market. In the early 1800s, it was the site of the White Horse Inn, a notable stop for those traveling.

The current house at 24 Woodlawn Avenue was built in 1850 on what is the original brick foundation of the White Horse Inn, according to Dena Driver, the listing agent with Corcoran.

In addition to the historic farmhouse, the 1.52-acre property also features a “legacy barn,” blazoned with the signature white horse emblem, offering a slice of East Moirches’ history — all for just $799,000, a price we don’t often see the further east you go.

The 2,400-square-foot home “offers a comfortable living space, blending its historical essence with today’s lifestyle,” the listing says. It has been in the same family for three generations.

From the antique doorbell on the front door to the “character-filled entryway” with a single-slab American chestnut saddle, the colonial-era, two-story home exudes charm. The living room features a wood-burning fireplace with hidden panel doors. Traditional hardwood floors can be found throughout with the original Douglas firs on the first level and hand-nailed knotty white pine wide plank floors on the second level.

There is also an eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room, as well as a bright sunroom with scenic views.

There are a total of four bedrooms and three full baths.

While the home is in need of some updating, there is lots of potential.

Out back, the barn is surrounded by age-old Black Walnut and Elm trees.

Equestrians may appreciate its close proximity to a nearby working horse farm, while water lovers will enjoy that Moriches Bay is a short stroll away.

See more pictures below.

[Listing: 24 Woodlawn Avenue, East Moriches | Agent: Dena Driver, Corcoran] GMAP

Email [email protected] with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.