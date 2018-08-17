Egypt Lane Compound is Now at a Very Realistic Price

This property was listed last autumn for the first time. It has a lot to offer: a 5,360 square foot house with six bedrooms, all decorated in a lovely traditional style by Steven Gambrel. On an acre of land, there's a brick patio surround a pool, dining pergola, and a 700-square-foot guest house with a bedroom, bathroom, and sitting room. The pretty gardens are another plus, as is the tony Egypt Lane address.

So why didn't it sell? Asking $11.5 million, the price was just too ambitious. But now it's almost a year later and the price has been cut to a very realistic $8.5 million. It's now repped by Gary DePersia at Corcoran. The property sold in 2010 for $7.5 million and the house currently there was built in 2012, so this seems quite the deal to us.

For more, click here. 84 Egypt Lane, East Hampton