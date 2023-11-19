Equip a Home Theater with the Ultimate Features

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Dedicated home theaters and the more diverse media rooms still command their share of real estate in homes. A report from the Business Research Company estimates that the home theater market size will reach $66.16 billion by 2027, with a 19.5% growth rate between now and then. Here are some things to keep in mind when setting up your home theater or media room.

AV RECEIVER

An AV receiver will process all the different input and output sources involved in a home theater setup. This includes Blu-ray, streaming devices, video games, screens and speakers. The AV receiver should have enough inputs to play several sources.

SCREEN

Depending on the space and the size of the room, a home theater may feature a traditional large-screen television or a projector and projector screen for a more cinematic feel. According to U.S. News and World Report, some of the newest television technology comes by way of OLED, or organic light-emitting diode. OLED employs emissive technology that utilizes millions of pixels that emit their own light rather than relying on a separate backlight. Many people believe OLED displays are the best on the market today.

SURROUND SOUND

An immersive home theater audio experience requires surround sound. This includes a combination of floor-standing speakers, subwoofer, single center speaker and possibly smaller side speakers to truly disperse sound around the room. Those who have small home theater spaces that do not necessitate surround sound can opt for a soundbar. Some soundbars use advanced digital sound to trick the ears into thinking there are speakers all around them.

PLUSH SEATING

Reclining on individual seating is one of the perks of going to the movies. Increasingly homeowners are designing their home theaters to include cinema-style recliners. Look for options at furniture retailers that include large armrests with cupholders and spaces for snacks. Homeowners with large spaces can offset seating and even place it on risers to simulate a traditional theater and improve the viewing experience.

SMART LIGHT FIXTURES

Utilize smart light bulbs in fixtures so that lights can be colored or dimmed appropriately depending on need in the media area. Light strips can be run along the baseboards of the room to define the perimeter and give it that distinct movie theater feel.

