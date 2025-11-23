Exterior Decorating Safety Tips

The following tips can keep family and friends safe during this wonderful time of year. (MCC)

Decorating the exterior of a home for the holiday season is a beloved tradition in countless households.

In the movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Clark Griswold had “250 strands of imported Italian twinkle lights,” each with 100 bulbs per strand. His grand total of 25,000 lights caused a temporary blackout. While driving around to take in holiday lighting displays, many people may see some that emulate Clark Griswold’s vision and be inspired to create their own designs.

Lights are just one type of home decoration. Wreaths, inflatables, metal or wooden structures, and much more are part of holiday displays as well. While decorating can be fun and festive, it’s also important to ensure that it is done safely. The following tips, courtesy of Travelers Risk Consultants and Meyer Landscaping & Design, can keep family and friends safe during this wonderful time of year.

Plan ahead. Determine how many electrical outlets you have and plan the display around the accessibility of those outlets. Be sure to calculate the maximum amount of wattage allowed so you do not overload the electrical system. Never exceed the maximum number of strings or devices that may be linked together. Lighting packaging should provide such information. Also, plug all outdoor lights and decorations into ground-fault circuit interrupters to reduce the risk of electric shock.

Test the lights. Only purchase lights that have been tested for safety. Look for a certification mark from UL, ETL, CSA, or another nationally recognized laboratory.

Go with LED. Light emitting diode string lights run cooler, last longer and use less energy than incandescent lights.

Inspect decorations. Make sure all the lights, electrical cords, lighted holiday decor, and inflatables are in good condition before use. Dispose of anything that has frayed wiring or is broken.

Use only outdoor-rated products. Be sure the extension cords and any other products are rated for the outdoors. Electrical connections should be kept clean and dry before plugging things in, and an extra step of wrapping plug connections with electrical tape can further reduce moisture.

Practice ladder safety. Ladders are often utilized when adding lights or other decor to homes. Always be safe on and around ladders. It’s essential to maintain three points of contact while on the ladder. Don’t risk leaning too hard to one side while on the ladder and always have a spotter. Use wooden or fiberglass ladders when stringing electrical decor and lights, as metal ladders conduct electricity.

Identify where power lines are located. Be mindful of power lines when decorating outdoors. Keep oneself and decorations at least 10 feet away from power lines.

Skip staples and nails. Nails and staples should not be used when decorating. Nails and staples can puncture the protective layers of a home, allowing moisture to get in and break down the structure of the home. A nail or staple also may accidentally puncture an electrical cord, increasing the risk of electrocution. Use hooks and other attachment devices specially designed for holiday decor.

Avoid items that can contribute to roof damage. Heavy items on the roof can cause unnecessary stress to shingles and result in damage. Only use lightweight and appropriately anchored items on the roof.

Dress appropriately. Before hanging holiday decorations and lights, assess the conditions and wear the proper clothing for the weather. If the weather is especially rough, skip decorating for a safer day. Decorating safety is of the utmost importance and should be a priority this holiday season.

