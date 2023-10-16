Fall Cleanup Now to Save Money Later

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Hiring a landscaper to do a fall cleanup saves you lots of time. But not all cleanups involve the yard.

Several things need attending to if you want to ensure you’re not unnecessarily spending money come springtime.

Clean the Gutters

This is the time to clear leaves and other debris from rain gutters. Check for proper drainage, clear out any blockages with a small garden trowel, and rinse with a hose.

Dry It Out

Water that gathers in hoses, fountains, drip irrigation systems, and other water features can freeze in the winter. Drain them and store in a dry place so you’re not surprised come springtime.

Protect Your Deck

Giving the deck a good power wash can prevent the growth of mold and mildew. Once the deck is clean and dry, add a weatherproofing stain to protect the wood from moisture damage over the winter.

Have bigger projects in your yard that require a contractor? Or maybe an outdoor fireplace that needs a specialist? Check out Home Pros today at behindthehedges.com/home-pros!

Are you looking for exposure to an engaged audience of millions of monthly visitors? Sign up for Long Island Home Pros at DansPapers. com/home-pros/join. Schneps Media takes no fee from any job you book through the service.