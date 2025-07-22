For the Love of Summer in the Hamptons

Summer on the East End can be a whirlwind. There’s so much going on from Memorial Day through Labor Day — from activities for children to major charity fundraisers, hobnobbing at polo to taking in headlining shows, not to mention the endless ways to have fun in the sun and on the water. What do some of the top brokers do to have fun and unwind, that is, in between showings and client meetings?

Harald Grant

SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

SOUTHAMPTON

Summer on the East End is non-stop and that’s part of the magic. While it’s certainly a busy season, I always try to savor the quiet moments I do get, usually on or near the water. There’s something incredibly grounding about being immersed in nature, whether it’s listening to birds at sunrise or catching a glimpse of local wildlife in the calm of the evening. One of my favorite ways to unwind is running along the beach, spotting seals and piping plovers along the way. It’s those peaceful, personal moments that keep me recharged, even in the heart of the summer rush.

Rolanda Blue Doolan

THE CORCORAN GROUP

EAST HAMPTON

When I’m not showing homes or meeting with clients, you’ll usually find me on the back of a horse or at the barn with my 4-year-old daughter and her favorite pony, Berry. Horses have always been a part of my life — they’re the reason my family moved to Sagaponack in the first place. There’s something truly unique about this corner of the Hamptons, where peaceful, protected farmland and world-class equestrian properties meet beautiful ocean beaches near charming town centers. Growing up in the area, competitive show jumping taught me discipline, focus, and the value of resilience. Now, quietly passing that on to my daughter has become one of the most meaningful and rewarding parts of my life. Amid the fast pace of summer out east, those slower moments — watching her ride where I once trained — are a reminder of where it all began and what truly matters.

Sarah Doud

SAUNDERS & ASSOCIATES

BRIDGEHAMPTON

Horseback riding, a timeless Hamptons tradition and pastime for generations. Whether it is competitive show jumping or countryside trail ride or sunset beach rides — it’s the most remarkable way to enjoy the Hamptons, reset and recharge!

Dawn Watson

SERHANT.

BRIDGEHAMPTON

Summertime in the Hamptons, for a good agent, feels like preparing for the Olympics. There are so many opportunities at this time of the year, and it’s tough to fit everything in, which makes for a rigorous schedule and scarce downtime. Most days I’m in my car / mobile office going from one property to the next; meeting with clients, friends, and future clients; all the while, still trying to hit a few events, check out new restaurants, and businesses, and squeezing in a round of golf when I can. I always pack a book for those small moments between meetings. I also love taking the dogs for walks on the beach, hitting up the farmers markets for the best and freshest fruits and veggies, and enjoying family time whenever possible.

Lauren Spiegel

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

WESTHAMPTON BEACH

Summer can’t come soon enough — and once it arrives, it flies by in a blur of sunshine, surf, and real estate hustle! Between launching exciting new listings and juggling the busy rental season, it’s a mad dash to squeeze in some personal time with my clients, friends, and most importantly, my family. This summer is extra special since my oldest is heading off to college (cue the tears!), so we’re soaking in every last sandy, salty moment together. As a true beach bum, I feel so lucky to live and raise my family in Westhampton. You’ll usually find me at Rogers or Pikes Beach, phone in hand, kids in the waves, and maybe a call or two in between sandcastles. On the way home, we love swinging by John Scott’s—wing night is a must, with or without the kiddos! Jet skiing is our go-to thrill, and when the stars align, we sneak off to Montauk midweek to dodge the traffic. Evenings are for comedy shows at WHBPAC and dinner at Fauna or Ivy — if I can snag a table! Life’s a balancing act in the summer, but I wouldn’t trade this beach-town buzz for anything. See you out east!

Kyle Barisich

THE CEEJACK TEAM

COMPASS

WATER MILL

For lucky, hardworking top brokers, we can sneak in a little bit of boat time in between showings and client meetings. Having a boat in the Hamptons unlocks a whole new world. Afternoon trips to hidden swimming coves, or even a quick jaunt to the North Fork for morning coffee — there’s an amazing place just across the bay from my house — would take an hour by car, under 15 on the water!

This article appeared in the July 18, 2025, edition of Behind The Hedges in Dan’s Papers. To read the full digital edition, click here. For past Real Estate Roundtable columns, click here.