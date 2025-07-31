Forté Development Secures $60 Million Construction Loan for Jupiter Project

Forté Development has secured a $60 million construction loan for the project that is underway at Forté Luxe in Jupiter. This rendering shows what it will look like once it is complete next summer.

Forté Development has secured a $60 million construction loan for Forté Luxe , a new luxury boutique waterfront community in Jupiter. The financing deal closed July 29, while vertical construction is underway on the project, which should be done by next summer.

“This financing marks an important milestone as Forté Luxe advances into the next phase of construction,” said Marius Fortelni, founder and CEO of Forté Development. “We are building something truly unique on the Intracoastal Waterway, and we are grateful to have the support of our financial partners who understand and believe in the vision.”

Kriss Capital provided the loan, arranged by Michael Horowitz, Jordan Horowitz and David Horowitz of Cooper Horowitz on behalf of Forté Development as it builds the 17 multi-level residences on a private peninsula surrounded on three sides by the Intracoastal Waterway at 12450 Crystal Cove Place in Jupiter.

“We are pleased to provide $60 million in construction financing for Forté Luxe,” said Jody Kriss, founder of Kriss Capital. “The project’s exceptional waterfront location, strong pre-sales and experienced development team instill full confidence in its success and its positive contribution to the Jupiter, Florida, community. Kriss Capital is committed to supporting Forté Luxe until its completion.”

“Forté Luxe is a great example of what can be achieved through collaboration, vision and seamless execution,” said Michael Horowitz, commercial mortgage broker at Cooper Horowitz. “Set on one of the most extraordinary waterfront sites in the Southeast, this development redefines luxury living in South Florida. It’s been a true pleasure to be part of this transformative project over the past 18 months and to witness its remarkable evolution from concept to reality. Tremendous progress continues on-site today, and we’re incredibly excited to see the final product come to life. Cooper Horowitz is proud to have played a role in financing such a landmark community.”

The condominiums at Forté Luxe will range from 3,550 to more than 5,074 square feet of living area, with prices varying from $3.975 million to $8 million.

Forté Development broke ground a little more than two years ago, originally slated for completion in the first quarter of 2025.

Architect Alfonso Jurado, based in Miami, and South Florida interior design company, The Decorators Unlimited, are working together on the project, focusing on maintaining a contemporary, modern aesthetic throughout the community.

Each home in the pet-friendly community is being designed with floor-to-ceiling windows, expansive private terraces, rooftop decks, private garages and direct elevator access. Finishes will include European-style cabinetry, quartz countertops with waterfall islands, engineered hardwood or large-format porcelain flooring, spa-like bathrooms and walk-in closets.

Taking full advantage of the waterfront, there will be 13 private boat slips available for purchase. They can hold vessels up to 60 feet and due to its location, there are no fixed bridges to the Jupiter Inlet.

There is also a private resort-style swimming pool and sun deck with entertainment areas.

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is the exclusive sales and marketing team. The Forté Luxe Sales Center is open by appointment only at 11911 N US 1 #102, North Palm Beach.

