Forté Development Breaks Ground at Jupiter’s New Forté Luxe

In our continued look at what’s happening on the Palm Beach real estate market, we head over to the coastal area of Jupiter-Tequestar, where construction on new development is underway.

Forté Development celebrated the groundbreaking of its new luxurious waterfront community Forté Luxe on June 28, 2023. The development at 12450 Crystal Cove Place features 15 multi-level, ultra-modern residences on a peninsula, surrounded on three sides by the Intracoastal Waterway and across from Jupiter Island.

The pet-friendly community will offer the option to purchase one of the 13 private boat docks for up to 60-foot vessels. There is also a private resort-style swimming pool and sun deck with entertainment areas.

“Situated in a prime waterfront location, Forté Luxe is a unique luxury development in beautiful Jupiter, Florida,” says Marius Fortelni, the founder and CEO of Forté Development. “Forté Luxe presents a wonderful opportunity for the luxury buyer to enjoy the laid-back yet elegant Jupiter lifestyle, just minutes from the arts, golf, culture, dining and shopping of the Palm Beaches.”

Fortelni has a history of building in the area, as he is the original visionary for The Forté West Palm Beach, a collection of 41 residences. He has 40 years of international real estate development, including developing and managing several residential projects throughout the New York metropolitan area, including in the Hamptons.

Forté Luxe residences will range in price from $4.35 million to over $8 million. Douglas Elliman is the exclusive sales team.

Residences range from 3,550 to over 5,000 square feet and include features such as spacious, elevated balconies, unrestricted views and of the beach line and water, expansive great room interiors with full-height glass doors and windows and private garages. Private interior elevators, voluminous ceilings, full-height sliding glass windows and doors, and waterfront-covered terraces with built-in outdoor gas grills for al fresco dining provide pristine luxury.

Architect Alfonso Jurado, based in Miami, and South Florida interior design company, The Decorators Unlimited, are working together on the project, focusing on maintaining a contemporary, modern aesthetic throughout the community, while also engaging with the surrounding natural landscape by providing beautiful views to each home, according to Forté.

Designer kitchens feature sleek European-inspired cabinetry, quartz countertops with a waterfall island and top-of-the-line appliances and plumbing fixtures. Separate laundry rooms with full-size washers and dryers are on the same level as the owners’ suites. Expansive walk-in closets, luxurious spa-like bathrooms with soaking tubs, quartz countertops, designer fixtures and glass-enclosed walk-in showers make residents feel as if they are staying at a resort.

The residential community is slated for full completion by March 2025.

Refreshments and hors d’oeuvres were served, and VIP guests spoke before ceremonial shovels were dug into the ground to commemorate the groundbreaking.

Those who joined Fortelni included Village of Tequesta Council Members Laurie Brandon and Rick Sartory, Martin County Assistant County Administrator Matthew Graham, Caprice Weber, the executive vice president and managing director at Douglas Elliman Development Marketing and other local dignitaries.

KAST Construction, Palm Beach’s largest general contractor, is overseeing construction.

The Forté Luxe Sales Center is open by appointment only at 11911 N US 1 #102, North Palm Beach, Florida 33408. For more information, call 561-800-4622.

