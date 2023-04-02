Gardening: The Benefits of Planting Native Species

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Spring and summer present ideal growing conditions for many plants, making these seasons a great time to tend to lawns and gardens. Though it’s easy to succumb to the temptation of exotic plants, avid gardeners and eco-conscious planters recognize the significance of native plants. Novices may not realize that native plants are much better for a landscape and the local ecosystem it calls home.

Recognizing the many benefits of native plants can make for healthier lawns and gardens and a healthier planet as well.

NATIVE SPECIES ARE BUILT FOR LOCAL CLIMATES

One of the issues gardeners who plant exotic plants run into is keeping those plants thriving when weather turns harsh. For example, exotic plants may require extra watering in areas that experience drought or even long periods without precipitation in spring and notably summer. The U.S. Environmental

Protection Agency reports that at least 40 states anticipate water shortages by 2024. Planting native plants can help to combat those shortages by reducing the need to water plants if conditions become dry.

NATIVE PLANTS SAVE MONEY

It’s also important to note that native plants save homeowners money. Because they’re capable of thriving in local conditions, native plants tend to require less watering, which can help homeowners reduce their utility costs. But native plants also require less upkeep, which means homeowners can save on potentially costly, not to mention eco-unfriendly, pesticides and other amendments to maintain the look of exotic plants. And though it’s not always the case, exotic plants tend to cost more at nurseries than natives.

NATIVE PLANTS SAVE TIME

In addition to saving money, native plants don’t require as much attention. Though spring and summer is a great time to be in the yard, it’s also a great time to be out and about. Because natives thrive in local conditions, gardeners won’t need to spend much of their free time tending to them. Exotics tend to require a lot more effort, especially when conditions become harsh. Spending more time outdoors in harsh weather does not appeal to most gardeners.

NATIVE PLANTS BLEND IN

Native plants look natural within an existing landscape, adding some instant esthetic appeal without breaking the bank. When planting exotics, homeowners may feel a need to redesign their entire gardens to create a certain look (think Japanese garden). That can quickly consume a budget and take up a lot of free time in both the short and long term.

-Metro Creative Connection

