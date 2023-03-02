A Gilded Age Mansion That Could Never Be Replicated

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

On the Gold Coast of Long Island, there have certainly been many homes inspired by The Great Gatsby, but a newly listed waterfront estate could have been the inspiration for F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel.

The main residence with its whopping 60,000 square feet of living space is on another level from its sheer volume to its lavish décor, its world-class amenities to boasting amenities built before current-day zoning regulations.

The 8-acre compound, which includes a total of three homes steps from the water’s edge, simply cannot be duplicated, according to Ryan Serhant of Million Dollar Listing New York fame, who owns the brokerage SERHANT.

“It is extremely rare to have properties of this size and acreage in this location,” Serhant says. “It has grandfathered features — pool, dock and tennis court — that cannot be replicated today on the waterfront.”

The property at 26 Pond Road in Kings Point went to market in mid-February, asking $45 million. It is listed with Serhant and Rachel King of SERHANT., in collaboration with Stefani Berkin and Robert Barr from We R New York.

Located in Kings Point, a village on the Great Neck peninsula, it is one of the prime Gilded Age North Shore communities. In the 1920s, Fitzgerald lived in a modest house in Great Neck and it is said he modeled “West Egg,” where the novel’s protagonist lived next to new-money Jay Gatsby’s mansion, after Kings Point.

“Today, it is still home to the rich and famous with many grand estates,” Serhant says. That’s certainly obvious by the type of uber-luxurious features on this property and inside the mega-mansion.

The property offers panoramic views of New York City, which is just 24 miles away by car, but as Serhant points out, this property offers other modes of transportation, in part thanks to a 200-foot private dock on Manhasset Bay.

“One could occupy a Gilded Age mansion and access New York City with ease via their private dock and boat. That alone is truly impossible to find,” he says.

“The impressive architecture of the home and the magnificent meandering fountained gardens are striking,” he explains.

Step inside the stately residence, built in 1928 but renovated over the years with flair, and there is something to be seen around every corner.

We’re told the previous owner had to buy quarries in Italy to source all of the marble.

“The foyer, the entrance through the grand gold double doors to the foyer with water and NYC skyline views is remarkable. It is definitely my personal favorite,” says Serhant.

The sprawling home features some rarities even for top-echelon homes; a two-story playroom, a malachite therapy room, Turkish and Swedish spas, an indoor pool and an indoor sports court.

Other standout rooms include a bowling alley, a salon, wine cellars, an arcade, a ballroom and a fitness center. Aquariums can be found throughout and in the garage, there are hydraulic car lifts for fitting more cars inside.

There are a total of 35 rooms, 18 bedrooms and 28 bathrooms — that’s nearly one bathroom for every day of the month!

Each room has a slightly different look with ornate and colorful floors, walls and ceilings.

A floral stained glass adorns the ceiling in the kitchen.

There are also two auxiliary buildings for staff quarters and guests.

Serhant says the houses could be purchased individually, but no breakdown of price was provided, for that interested parties will have to contact the brokers.

This article appeared in Behind The Hedges inside the Long Island Press’ March 2023 issue. Read the full digital edition online. For more real estate stories on greater Long Island, click here.