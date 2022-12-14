Veteran Hamptons Broker Kieran Brew Joins SERHANT.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Kieran Brew, a top-producing broker in the Hamptons, has joined SERHANT., which opened SERHANT. House Hamptons in Water Mill this summer.

Brew has completed over $60 million in sales and rentals in each of the past several years and brings more than 15 years of experience to Million Dollar Listing New York‘s Ryan Serhant’s eponymous real estate and media company.

“The real estate business has entered a new era,” Brew says. “It is fluid and fast moving; conditions change on a dime and keeping on top of market conditions requires constant data analysis and wide-ranging market research.

“This is where SERHANT. comes in. I was highly impressed with its well-developed solutions to match every need. It’s a natural fit for me and I expect it’s going to be a lot of fun to help develop this innovative luxury brand even more in the Hamptons.”

Brew comes from Saunders & Associates, where he was for over six years.

“We are excited to have Kieran join SERHANT. as we continue to grow our footprint out east,” Serhant, the founder and CEO of the brokerage, said in a statement. “As a proven Hamptons and luxury market expert and a trusted advisor in the luxury sector, we are proud to have him aboard.”

SERHANT., based in New York City, is growing its presence not just in the Hamptons, but across Long Island. Adrianna Nava, who has been a columnist for Behind The Hedges, joined as the sales manager in September.

Founded in 2020, it is bringing its Signature division to the Hamptons, which specializes in serving high net worth clients and focuses on properties priced over $10 million with “premium white-glove services, bespoke marketing initiatives and a team of property experts that work exclusively in the high-end luxury market,” the brokerage says (Sara Gore, the host of NBC’s Open House, is also a SERHANT. Signature agent).

Brew, who lives in Amagansett, spends his downtime as a volutneer firefighter with the Amagansett Fire Department, coaching Little League and supporting local causes.

He also hosts a podcast, Brew’s Cafe, on which he has interviewed a range of guests from real estate and beyond.

“One of the aspects that I truly cherish is listening to buyer’s stories,” Brew explains. “People’s homes, even their second and third homes, are not only among their most valuable assets, but their most personal belongings. It becomes not just a pleasure to work with someone selling a summer home where they’ve raised generations, but a privilege,” he continues.

“Homeowners bring us into their lives in ways that few other professionals get to appreciate. It’s important that we don’t take that for granted and maintaining these relationships after the sale has closed is an advantage that cannot be overstated.”