Handsome Compound with Tunnel in Sagaponack South Now $4 Million Less

Ah, it feels like spring today in the Hamptons. Sunny, pleasant temperature, and you hear the slight buzzing noise? That's the sound of prices being chopped everywhere. Such as this property! We've liked it ever since it hit the market: there's a new build with very appealing decorating, and the older house, now a guest house, which can be accessed via a tunnel. But we like the place even more now that it's asking under $9 million instead of $13.25 million!

In Sagaponack village, the property is 1.3 acres, which overlooks 25 acres of reserve. The new build sports a gorgeous kitchen, enormous windows, and a finished lower level with wet bar, gym, and a home theater. Outside, of course there's a lovely pool and pool house. The historic guest house is also beautifully renovated, with two bedrooms, two baths, a living room with fireplace and kitchenette. In all, the property offers eight bedrooms, eight baths, and two half baths, as well as 10,500 square feet of space.

Originally asking north of $13 million, the asking price for the listing, repped by Terry Cohen, Kieran Brew, and Jennifer Brew at Saunders, has been cut to a much more palatable $8.895 million.

For more, click here. 673 Sagg Road, Sagaponack