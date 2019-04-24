Spotlight On: Amagansett

Welcome to our new series where we take a look at one of the East End's neighborhoods. We'll discover what makes it so special to live in and what the housing stock is like.

What is it about Amagansett? "It is not East Hampton and it is not Montauk--it has a totally unique vibe," says Ed Bruehl of Saunders. Corcoran agent Arlene Reckson, who lives in the Lanes, agrees. "Amagansett has a different vibe, which reflects its American Indian heritage. Amagansett means 'place of good water,' It offers the best of all worlds: from many areas in Amagansett, one can walk to both the village shops and ocean beach."

It's all about the Amagansett beaches for BHS agent Martha Gundersen as well as Saunders' Kieran Brew, who also both live there. Gundersen says, "Amagansett has both the ocean and bay so close. The light is amazing and you can swim and walk forever on the beaches." "The most special aspect of Amagansett is the proximity to both town and the ocean beaches. You can get off the Jitney or train in town and the beach is two minutes away. There are houses in the Lanes that are closer to the ocean than houses on Further Lane... and houses in the Dunes that are closer than houses on Lily Pond Lane. You're never more than a couple minutes drive, walk or bike from town or the beach."

As for real estate, Gundersen comments, "The three areas are the Lanes, Dunes, and the north. Each have unique wonderful qualities. The housing stock consists of small Dune cottages, large 7 bedroom homes in the Lanes, and beautiful homes on 2 acres plus in the north. There's also Lazy Point with cottages for those who want to really chill. Prices range from $1 million for a small fixer-upper to a $10-20 million plus home with all the bells and whistles. Oceanfront can be much more, depending on the house and lot."

66 Old Montauk Highway is a property listed by Gundersen in the Lanes (pictured above), and "It's a great deal," she says. On one acre with specimen trees and lush gardens, there's a c. 1870 five bedroom house with gunite pool, pool house, and separate, legal yoga studio, all for $5.75 million.

"One of the secrets to selling in Amagansett is wind direction," says Brew. "When the wind is blowing from the south, you can hear the ocean from everywhere. It's pretty neat to be able to stand on a property on the other side of Montauk Highway and say 'hear that? that's the ocean.'" Brew says he gets a lot of customers where one partner wants Montauk and the other the Hamptons, but it turns out, Amagansett suits them both.

He's listed a property at 15 Bittersweet Lane, which he says is "the ultimate Devon Yacht Club property. The views are kinda ridiculous." Set on two acres high on a hill, there are bayviews from the second floor as well as the the rooftop deck. The new-build is asking $5.9 million, which includes the 7130-square foot house, pool and pool house, while the roof deck features water, gas, electric and sound hookups.

Sunset views are everything for Ed Bruehl, especially, he says, "when they have a pool on the water side." Which is certainly the case for a bayfront listing of his. "This is a special offering on an amazing bay beach," he says. "Watch the sunset and the Devon Yacht Club fireworks or get up early and watch the sunrise over the adjacent 130+ acre reserve. Cranberry Hole is a very special location."

The 5000 square foot house at 421 Cranberry Hole Road was built in 2005. It sports five bedrooms, the coveted waterside pool, plus its own sandy bay beach. Asking price is $5.99 million.

Clients fall in love with one particular area, says Arlene Reckson. "Most people who wish to be in the Dunes or Lanes ... will only live in the Dunes or Lanes. It's unique to the Hamptons."

108 Central Avenue is one of Reckson's listings in the Dunes; "a quintessential modern beach house with pool set on a rare corner lot. It even has a grass lawn." Asking $3.295 million, the modern, renovated house is set on a third of an acre, and features numerous patios and decks for outdoor living.