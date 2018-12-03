Give Yourself This Modern House with Dock on Sagg Pond

Hey, folks, sometimes you just have to treat yo self, and this property is an excellent way to do so! It's just right for a nice little stocking stuffer: slightly over an acre in Sagaponack Village, with a dock on the pond, and a modern architect-designed house.

What is really nice about the house is the serene, simple interiors. There are copious windows to enjoy the view of the pond and enjoy sunlight, perfect for de-stressing after a hectic week. All the fixtures and finishings are high end, too. The house isn't huge at 3500 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, but there's everything you need. There are two things we're not crazy about: the galley-style kitchen and the red tone of the exterior. We'd have the wood sanded and restained to a gray color, more typical of the Hamptons. But neither of those are a big deal, we think.

Of course there's a pool out back (with a very cool River Flow system) as well as upper and lower terraces and decks. The upper deck even includes a gas fireplace.

Best part? The property, repped by Patti Ann Kelly at Nest Seekers, is asking just $4.95 million. That's got to be a great price for your little gift to yourself this holiday season!

For more, click here. 493 Sagaponack Road, Sagaponack