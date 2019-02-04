Is This Gorgeous Grosvenor Atterbury Now a Great Deal?

Maybe. Unfortunately, these beautiful old Southampton grande dames aren't the easiest things to sell. This place, designed in 1910 by old-school starchitect Grosvenor Atterbury and located in the lovely estate section of Southampton, has had a checkered history in the 21st century. It was listed way back in 2007 asking a whopping $24 million; it finally sold to 1stdibs chairman Michael Bruno in 2015 for $15 million.

It came back on the market just about a year ago asking $18 million. The listing read, "The current owner has painstakingly cleared the entire interior canvas and commissioned meticulous plans by renowned architect Arthur Fraser, portraying what a complete renovation would look like." But no one bit. Now it's listed by Corcoran superagent Tim Davis at a pretty compelling asking price of $12.95 million. (We actually quite liked the previous interiors, which had been done by iconic designer Mark Hampton, but they weren't that contemporary.)

Clearly some money needs to be spent on the place, and it's huge at 14,000 square feet, with 11 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. The listing goes on, "Enjoy the newly imagined swimming pool and pool house as well as the sunken tennis court all perfectly planned to take the best advantage of how one would live in this magical setting." But we do think there's plenty of upside potential to this property, which is one of the gems of Southampton; it's a worthy project for anyone.

For more, click here. 199 Coopers Neck Lane, Southampton