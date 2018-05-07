Gurney's Buys the Montauk Yacht Club

Built by Carl Fisher in 1929, the Montauk Yacht Club was an exclusive, private club for the likes of the Chryslers, Astors, Vanderbilts, and Fords. Back in the day, Charles Lindbergh used to land his seaplane in Lake Montauk and moor it at the club. Nearly 90 years later, Gurney's Resorts is adding a second property in Montauk with its acquisition of Gurney's Montauk Yacht Club & Resort--we can expect much of that prewar glamour to return.

What's in store for the resort? Immediately, better food and beverage service led by LDV Hospitality (which is known especially in the Hamptons for Scarpetta Beach). And as the largest marina in the Hamptons (who knew?) the Yacht Club plans to deliver a full-service experience to the boating community. The property will close this winter for a $13 million upgrade to its 107 guestrooms, ballroom, meeting rooms, three restaurants, and 35-acre marina and grounds, complete in time for the 2019 season. Considering how gorgeous the revamped Gurney's Montauk Resort & Spa looks now, we'll be excited to see the new yacht club next year.

President and Owner of Gurney's Resorts George Filopoulos told Behind the Hedges, "The Montauk Yacht Club is an iconic property in the Hamptons, and its marina location creates a prime spot for boaters and yachters, allowing us to extend the Gurney's experience to a broader audience. Although the property completed a $4,000,000 refresh over the winter, our further planned upgrades will ensure that the Yacht Club experience is consistent with the Gurney's brand ethos, including innovative design, service, ambiance and food and beverage."

While we're in a Gurney's groove, the original Gurney's is debuting a completely new design of its famous Beach Club (gone are the yellow and white stripes!) this summer on its 2,000 ft private beach (see below). Additionally, the summer will welcome fashion and lifestyle pop-ups with The Fashion Collective at Gurney's, wellness pop-ups and retreats from the hottest names in fitness, and a partnership with infrared sauna Higher Dose.

As lifelong Montauk people, we're just so delighted that these local institutions are getting world-class upgrades. See you there this summer!