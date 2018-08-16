Gwathmey's Sedacca House is Back on the Market

This house was only the third designed by Charles Gwathmey, right after the extremely famous residence he designed for his parents in Amagansett. It was commissioned by graphic artist Joe Sedacca back in 1968, who told the architect he wanted only two bedrooms and a wonderful kitchen.

It sold two years ago for $1.75 million after initially being listed for $2.5 million. Now the owner, who is only the third owner, has listed the property with Corcoran's Michael Schultz for $2.5 million. Comparing the listing photos with those of two years ago, it doesn't look like any work was done on the place; an Airstream trailer (guest house?) is included in the sale, though.

This property was never going to be an easy sale: yes, it's a well known modern masterpiece by an iconic architect, but it's only 1200 square feet with just two bedrooms. Other local properties are for sale for less money and with bigger homes, but without the impeccable architectural pedigree, of course.

Still, there's 2.82 acres of land, and of course, bragging rights forever.

For more, click here. 19 Northwest Landing Road, East Hampton