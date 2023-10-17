Gwyneth Paltrow Hosts Colony Hotel Palm Beach Dinner Unveiling Goop Villa

Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Wetenhall Celebrate goop’s 15th Anniversary and debut of the goop Villa at The Colony Hotel.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Last week, a dinner was held at The Colony Hotel Palm Beach to celebrate goop’s 15th anniversary and unveil the new goop Villa at the hotel, hosted by goop’s founder and actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Wetenhall, the hotelier.

The iconic wellness and lifestyle brand, which has a location in the Hamptons, brings its viewpoint to Palm Beach to reimagine the villa, in partnership with the hotel and interior design firm Ronen Lev.

The renovation “takes inspiration from the romance of Parisian pied-à-terres and the vibrant colors and materiality of Palm Beach,” a press release states. “The result is a stunning, collected mix of old world and new; an elegant, feminine sanctuary, complete with an array of goop beauty products for guests to enjoy.”

The goop villa, available for bookings this season, boasts a direct private entrance, two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, plus an open living and dining room with an adjacent kitchen. There is also outdoor space and access to the private pool just for the hotel villas.

Guests of The Colony Hotel will also be able to enjoy a special “goop menu” at the Pink Paradise Café and Swifty’s Restaurant.

The dinner, hosted by Paltrow, an Amagansett summer resident, and Wetenhall on Thursday, Oct. 12, was held at the Palm Beach hotel and was created in partnership with Cartier, which offered personal bottles of Cartier champagne. The bar was wrapped in goop’s limited edition 15th anniversary floral motif print, a nod to the botanical references in the goop x Fromental wallpaper.

Guests included Amy Astley, Karolina Kurkova, Kate Love, Elizabeth Saltzman, Noor Tagouri, Real Housewives of New York City’s Sai de Silva, Valeria Lipovetsky, Roosmarijn de Kok, Jessica Wang, and Blair Eadie.

For dinner at Swifty’s, The Colony Hotel’s iconic restaurant, located near the pool, guests sat at tables with custom fuchsia tablecloths running down the center. The menu was even printed on custom Cartier stationery. DJ Pamela Tick provided the dinner entertainment.

Gift bags included goop’s new Colorblur Glow Balms, goop’s best-selling Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator in limited edition 15th anniversary packaging, goop’s Clean Nourishing Lip Balm, Cartier Sunglasses, Cartier flamingo stationery, and pajamas from Petit Plume’s collaboration with The Colony Hotel.

Check out more photos below of the goop Villa.

Email [email protected] with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.