Hack to the Wellington Show Grounds From This $6.8M Estate

A horse lover’s dream: The estate at 14155 Equestrian Way in Wellington is just steps away from the Winter Equestrian Festival.

Wellington International attracts equestrians from all over the country and the world for top-level competition under Florida’s sunny skies. The Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF) well underway and running through the end of March, is the highlight of horse showing season and it may just inspire a competitor to look for their own equestrian estate.

What more fitting address for both horse and rider than 14155 Equestrian Way?

Just steps from the show grounds within the Saddle Trail community, this 4.47-acre property is new to the market with Douglas Elliman’s Martha W. Jolicoeaur. The asking price: $6.75 million.

“I’d have to say it’s about location, location, location,” says Jolicoeaur.

Luxury abounds from the house to the barn, including a heated pool and hot tub, riding rings, raised paddocks and more.

First, the contemporary, single-story residence, where riders can kick off their boots and relax. The well-appointed 3,600-square-foot home with the green Spanish-style roof sits on a circular driveway, flanked by grassy paddocks. A separate entrance off Laurel Trail allows for access to the stables.

The pillared and covered front entrance opens into a tiled foyer that spills into the formal living room, where floor-to-ceiling windows and overlook the pool area, surrounded by a stone patio, as well as mature hedges for privacy. A covered poolside sitting area features ceiling fans to help keep cool.

The large white kitchen features a center island and a peninsula with counter seating at both. A sun-lit breakfast area provides a sunny spot to fuel up before a day at the tables. A door allows for quick access outside.

A sitting area, under a vaulted ceiling of natural wood can be found just off the kitchen area. There is also a formal dining room nearby.

Originally built in 1997, the home offers four bedrooms and four bathrooms, including one with direct access from the pool area. An expansive primary suite features a decorative ceiling, a sitting area, French doors that lead outside and a walk-in closet. The large primary bathroom includes a tub a Jaccuzi tub at the center, two vanity sinks and a large walk-in shower with two adjustable shower heads.

There is also a spacious laundry room and an attached three-car garage.

A pathway leads from the pool area, past the rings. As for the horses’ quarters, there is a state-of-the-art, 18-stall, center-aisle barn. It’s an easy hack to the horse show, Jolicoeaur says.

The stable, which includes water and electric, boasts a spacious tack room, a feed room and an indoor wash stall, as well as outdoor wash stalls under a pergola.

Complementing it is the newly redone, geo-fiber main ring and a lunging ring, ideal for jumping and dressage. A pergola provides shade for spectators.

Seven large, raised paddocks feature high-quality fencing and shade, ensuring both beauty and functionality, according to the listing.

There is also a two-bedroom staff apartment.

Horse trailers and trucks can be stored out of view of the main home or riding rings, along the hedgeline that separates this property from neighbors.

[Listing: 14155 Equestrian Way, Wellington |Broker: Martha W. Jolicoeaur, Douglas Elliman | GMAP

