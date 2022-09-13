Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A waterfront building and marina in Hampton Bays with several uses, including a restaurant, sold earlier this summer in an off-market deal for $6 million.

Situated just outside the Shinnecock Inlet next to Sunday’s On the Bay and Oakland’s restaurants on Dune Road, the 1.6-acre harborfront property features panoramic views of Shinnecock Bay.

“This spectacular location will once again be an all-day meeting place for East End residents — year-round, seasonal, vacationers and day-trippers alike,” says Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of Compass Commercial, who brought the buyers after the owner contacted him.

Located at the end of Dune Road —technically 363 Beach Road — there are 24 slips, a 150-seat restaurant, a 375-person capacity bar, as well as an additional 40-seat cafe and retail on the ground floor of the main building. The marina’s location is convenient for boats from Hampton Bays marinas and the open waters.

Suffolk County deed transfers available last week show the property sold July 6. Garson Beach Realty LLC sold to 363 HB Beach Road LLC.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, the property was on the market for $5.25 million.

No further information was available about the future of the property. We will keep you posted on what we hear is planned for the location.

This is the latest in a string of sales on the restaurant and bar scene west of the canal. Earlier this year, in May, the famed Boardy Barn was sold for $4 million, deeds also revealed this week. Plans have yet to be unveiled yet.

A new restaurant from Rooted Hospitality — the group behind popular restaurants Cowfish, RUMBA and Flora — opened this summer in Westhampton Beach after purchasing the well-known Starr Boggs eatery for $1.75 million.

The Inn Spot On The Bay, a restaurant and inn with a beautiful setting on Shinnecock Bay, just north of the Ponquogue Bridge, sold in 2021 for $3.85 million (also listed with Zwick and Sztorc).

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.