Hampton Flea Luxury Vintage Market Back With New Hamptons Pop-Ups

Hampton Flea + Vintage, which launched two years ago with four markets in one location, returns this summer in four different locations across the East End.

This summer, Hampton Flea will produce nine markets, including two in new locations in Montauk and Westhampton Beach, with vendors selling hand-crafted and vintage goods ranging from clothing to home décor.

“The market was an instant success when we launched in 2021 as Hampton Flea offers a rare opportunity to shop one-of-a-kind vintage from top quality dealers traveling from across the country to be with us for one day,” said Kathy Murphy, the founder.

“Hamptonites quickly realized that we are more than just a flea. We are a curated luxury market and a fun community event,” she added. “Vintage is extremely popular now, with the younger generation as well as with socialites, designers and fashionistas. It’s never been showcased like this in the Hamptons before we started.”

Markets are planned to begin on June 11 at the Southampton History Museum and run through after Labor Day.

The dates of shows at the history museum, located at 17 Meeting House Lane, are June 11, July 23, August 27 and September 10. Hampton Flea is partnering with the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation, which will be at the museum for an adoption drive.

Hampton Flea will also be at the American Legion Post 419 at 15 Montauk Highway in Amagansett on July 9 and August 8.

As for the new Montauk location, Hampton Flea will debut at the Montauk Historical Society’s Second House on July 30 and August 20. In Westhampton Beach, it will be set up at the Village Green on Beach Road on August 13.

There will be music and entertainment. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The public can always browse for free.

There will be approximately 45 vendors, including 22 Print Studio, Allegra Vintij, Armed + Dangerous, Carol Santini Vintage, Coco Cabana, Denyse’s Closet, Gem de la Gem, Impulse Control Vintage, Jason Campbell Studio, J Wilder Imports, Krop Jeans, Lisa Victoria Vintage, Lofty Vintage, Marilyn Hitchcock Vintage, Maison Montier, Nohemm, Ofleisure, Olive’s Very Vintage, Phenix Vintage, PRCNYC, Summer Mizera Vintage, Stephanie Putter Jewelry, Swanee GRACE, The Times Vintage, TT’s Closet, The Underground Attic, Upper East Side Vintage, Vanessa’s Vintage, VF Design, Vintage With A Twist, What Was Is Vintage, Zingara Vintage.

“Our markets celebrate history and sustainability and we can’t wait to bring this special event to the Montauk and Westhampton Beach communities. Not only will visitors find unique treasures, everyone who participates has a great time.”