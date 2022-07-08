Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Among the Hamptons open houses this weekend is a newly built Northwest Woods home in East Hampton. Located at 3 Trails End Road, this home is listed for $5.495 million with Ryan Lang of Douglas Elliman.

With six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms, this home is suited for a large family. The 7,448-square-foot interior includes an open concept main floor including a kitchen full of top-of-the-line appliances, including Sub-Zero appliances and a La Cornue range. Details like marble countertops and the matching backsplash, wet bar and fireplace surround, plus the wide plank and white oak hardwood floors make this home stand out. There is also a laundry/mud room with an attached two-car garage.

Floating stairs lead to a second floor with double-width patio doors opening to a balcony.

Outside an 18-by-50 gunite saltwater pool is at the center of the yard. An outdoor spa and sun shelf provide buyers with everything they could need. The bluestone patio and custom-built sunken firepit are perfect for entertaining.

Some other amenities include solar panels and a low-nitrogen septic system, reducing the footprint on the environment.

The home will be shown Saturday, July 9, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

More Hamptons open houses this weekend:



303 Two Holes Water Road, Northwest Woods

Price: $4.395 million

Brokers: Marcy Braun and Kyle Rosko, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, July 9, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here->

203 Bull Path, East Hampton

Price: $5.695 million

Broker: Randi R Ball and Sara Bertha, Corcoran

Saturday, July 9, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here->

30 Woodpink Drive, East Hampton

Price: $1.595 million

Broker: Anthony Rosina, Sotheby’s International Real Estate

Saturday, July 9, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

See it here->

984 and 984a Noyac Path, Water Mill

Price: $7.995 million

Broker: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Real Estate

Saturday, July 9, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here->

26 Pheasant Run, Quogue Village

Price: $2.498 million

Broker: Adriana Jurcev, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, July 9, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here->

1025 Flying Point Road, Water Mill

Price: $4.85 million

Brokers: Ritchey Howe and Eve Combemale, Sotheby’s International Real Estate

Saturday, July 9, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here->

153 Pembroke Drive, East Hampton

Price: $1.695 million

Broker: Timothy C. Burch, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, July 9, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here->

27 Todd Drive, East Hampton

Price: $1.549 million

Broker: Margaret Turner, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, July 9, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here->

121 Lee Avenue, Southampton

Price: $6.495 million

Broker: Bert Meem, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, July 9, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here->

182 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton

Price: $1.745 million

Broker: Rebekah C Baker, Sotheby’s International Real Estate

Saturday, July 9, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 10, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here->

214 Dune Road, Quogue Village

Price: $15.5 million

Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, July 10, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here->

17 Cormorant Drive, Hampton Bays

Price: $3.9 million

Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, July 10, 12 – 2 p.m.

See it here->

Looking for North Fork open houses? Check out our must-see list Saturday morning.