First Quarter Reports Show Hamptons Median Sales Price, Number of Sales Dropped

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

“When the raw data came to me for the first 3 months of 2023, I cringed before even opening the tabs,” Judi Desiderio, the CEO of Town & Country Real Estate says in her first quarter home sales report, issued this week.

All 12 markets that Town & Country monitors showed decreases in the total number of home sales, in addition to the decline in the total sales volume, proving buyers are taking a pause.

“But the big takeaway,” Desiderio says, “is the drop in the median home sales price, down -7.64%.”

This marks the first decline in the median home sales price since 2019.

“As any Hamptons real estate broker will tell you, business took a turn in June 2022 then went on vacation elsewhere from Thanksgiving through February. Therefore, it is no surprise that the Town & Country Q1 Home Sales Report shows a lot of red.”

Desiderio says “the retreat began with interest rate hikes at an unprecedented pace, due to the highest inflation in four decades, not to mention a stock market that gave even a seasoned investor whiplash, while geopolitical tensions escalate and a ground war ensued, the likes of which we’ve not seen in decades.”

Looking at all the Hamptons markets combined, the home sales activity was down -49.5% compared to 2022 and there were -44% fewer total number of home sales for the same period — 424 sales as compared to 751. The declines were across each sales category, whether it was under $1 million or over $20 million.

In the first quarter of 2022, the median home sales price in the Hamptons was $1.8 million. So far this year, it’ comes in at $1,662,500.