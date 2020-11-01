Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Amazon Plans Warehouse at Gabreski Airport for East End Deliveries

Perhaps it is because Amazon is so vital to our quarantined way of life or perhaps it is because 91,000-square-foot warehouse would bring more year-round jobs to the East End, but this story about a proposal for a “last-mile distribution center in Westhampton was this week’s most popular story. Rechler Equity Partners received preliminary approval for $2.3 million in tax breaks to support the $36 million construction project at the industrial park at Gabreski Airport.

—

Sculptures Take Flight Over the Ocean in Move from Water Mill to Southampton Estate

It’s a bird? It’s a plane? No, it’s a sculpture hanging beneath that helicopter in flight. Recently, two outdoor sculptures by the French artist Stephane Guiran were relocated just a few miles from outside the owner’s property in Water Mill to his newly constructed estate in Southampton in a never-before-used method — a helicopter lift.

—

Renovated Sag Harbor Church Manse With Architectural Details Wants $5.3 Million

What’s not to love about this former Old Whalers Church manse at 12 Suffolk Street in Sag Harbor? Period architectural details in the Egyptian Revival style were carefully preserved and embraced in this home, which dates back to 1795. It’s no wonder this House of the Day caught our readers’ eye.

—

In Face of Demand, New Hampton Boathouses Now on the Rental Market

The Hampton Boathouses were supposed to be offered for sale, but, instead they are now for lease, as people continue to migrate to the East End from New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first 18 townhomes are now available, offering top of the line amenities all with water views as the Boathouses are located directly on the Shinnecock Canal. We’re sure many of our readers could picture themselves enjoying that view.

—

Off-Season Hamptons Rental Market Like No Other

Speaking of rentals, there is quite the demand for winter rentals too, as people are waiting out the pandemic in the Hamptons. “It is an off-season for rentals like no other, or as some may say, the never-ending spring of 2020,” said Barbara Bornstein, an associate broker with Sotheby’s International Realty, told us this week.

