Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

3 Conrad Road, Shelter Island

Open house: Friday, July 19, 5:00PM-7:00PM

Ask: $1.275 million

Beds: 4

Baths: 3

Size: 0.7 acre; 1,895 square feet

Features: Newly renovated house with open floor plan and chic modern style; kitchen with custom cabinetry and Bertazonni appliances. Out back is a 20 x 40 heated gunite pool and outdoor shower.

120 Accabonac Road, East Hampton

Open house: Saturday, July 20, 11:30AM-1:00PM

Ask: $2.585 million

Beds: 4

Baths: 3.5

Size: 0.43 acre; 2,750 square feet

Features: Interiors by designer Monica Fried on the village fringe. Open floor plan with en-suite bedrooms, which all have access to the patio and gunite pool. Sunny back yard with free standing garage that could be converted to a studio or gym.

266 Hayground Road, Water Mill

Open house: Sunday, July 21, 11:30AM-1:30PM

Ask: $2.995 million

Beds: 5

Baths: 4

Size: 1.4 acre; 3,600 square feet

Features: In horse country, this property is bordered by reserved farmland and includes its own 6 stall horse barn. There's a gunite pool and wisteria covered pergola outside, as well as a screened in gazebo. Inside, there are three fireplaces, including the master bedroom, and a spacious kitchen.