Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Open houses are a great way to find your next home, see inside a house that you have always been curious about, or just get design ideas.

57 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor

Open house: Saturday, August 31, 10:00AM-1:00PM; Sunday, September 1, 2:00PM-4:00PM

Ask: $1.775 million

Beds: 2

Baths: 2

Size: 0.08 acre; 1,028 square feet

Features: 1880s house on a tony street. Beautifully designed with original floors, working fireplaces, a high-end kitchen, and a library. In the backyard is an artist's studio.

10 Henry Street, Southampton

Open house: Saturday, August 31, 1:00PM-2:30PM

Ask: $1.395 million

Beds: 2

Baths: 2

Size: 0.18 acre; 1,025 square feet

Features: Southampton Village house with beautiful gardens and a fabulous pool house. Very nicely decorated and on a quiet lane, close to shops and beaches.

64 South Delrey Road, Montauk

Open house: Sunday, August 30, 3:30PM-5:30PM

Ask: $1.499 million

Beds: 2

Baths: 2

Size: 0.71 acre; 1,500 square feet

Features: Oceanview property on a high elevation. The house is in a funky 60s style, but since the property is offered along with an adjacent lot of 0.35 of an acre, the option exists to add a pool and a guest house.