Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Open houses are a great way to find your next home, see inside a house that you have always been curious about, or just get design ideas.

25 Jennifir Lane, Bridgehampton

Open house: Friday, May 17, 12:30PM - 2:30PM; Saturday, May 18, 10:00AM - 12:00PM; Sunday, May 19, 11:00AM - 1:00PM

Ask: $11.995 million

Beds: 7

Baths: 8.5

Size: 12,000 square feet, 1.5 acres

Features: Open, spacious interviews with pond views. Outside, there's a gunite saltwater pool, two story poolhouse with kitchenette, and a dining pergola. Inside, a double-height great room, kitchen with banquette, and two master suites, one with a terrace and sitting room. In the lower level, find a wine vault, gym with climbing wall, and a state-of the art projection theatre.

22 Maidstone Park Rd S, East Hampton

Open house: Sunday, May 19, 10:00AM - 1:00PM

Ask: $3.45 million

Beds: 3

Baths: 2.5

Size: 3400 square feet, 0.17 acres

Features: Direct access to Three Mile Harbor and Gardiner's Bay via the private dock. The house was completely renovated in 2008 over four levels. First floor features open layout, second floor contains the bedrooms, while the top floor includes office space plus a living area with views over Three Mile Harbor.

16 Margarets Drive, Shelter Island

Open house: Saturday, May 18, 11:00AM - 1:00PM

Ask: $2.25 million

Beds: 4

Baths: 3

Size: 1656 square feet, 1 acre

Features: Dock, waterviews everywhere. Outside: 55' gunite pool, waterside deck, outdoor shower, and an outbuilding for storage. Inside: two master suites, heated enclosed porch, and gym.