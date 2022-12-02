Open Houses

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Start the month off right with these Hamptons open houses. The Southampton Village home at 66 Old Town Crossing is priced at $7.25 million, represented by Carl Nigro of Douglas Elliman

The 5,000-square-foot home holds five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two-half bathrooms. Amenities include a finished basement, billiards room and theater.

Outside on the 0.34-acre parcel, there is a heated gunite pool surrounded by lush landscaping.

See this space Saturday, December 3 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

More Hamptons open houses this weekend:

Hamptons open houses
Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

58 David White’s Lane, Southampton
Price: $4.25 million
Broker: Holly Hodder, Sotheby’s International Realty
Friday, December 2, 12:30 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

100 Further Lane, East Hampton
Price: $27.5 million
Broker: Rebekah C Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty
Friday, December 2, Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, 1 – 4 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

3 Farrell Court, Water Mill
Price: $7.85 million
Broker: Corey Demasco & Clark and Thoerner Team, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, December 3, 1o – 11:30 a.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Real Estate

1552 Deerfield Road, Water Mill
Price: $7.995 million
Broker: Bodenchak Team, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, December 3, 1o a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

36 Brandywine Drive, Sag Harbor Village
Price: $3.495 million
Broker: Adam Hofer, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, December 3, 1o:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

22 Farm House Lane, East Hampton
Price: $2.895 million
Broker: The Baris Team, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, December 3, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

26 Pantigo, East Hampton
Price: $2.295 million
Broker: The Baris Team, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, December 3, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

East End open houses
Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

50 Osprey Way, Water Mill
Price: $6.195 million
Broker: Bodenchak Team, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, December 3, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Hamptons open houses
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

132 Glover Street, Sag Harbor Village
Price: $5.495 million
Brokers: Marcy Braun and Kyle Rosko, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, December 3, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

30 Breezy Drive, Noyack
Price: $2.895 million
Broker: Adam Hofer, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, December 3, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

East End open houses
Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

397 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack
Price: $18.9 million
Broker: John A. Healey, Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, December 4, 1o – 11:30 a.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

27 Stephen Halsey Path, Water Mill
Price: $4.675 million
Broker: Marc (Aaron) Curti, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Sunday, December 4, 12:30 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

