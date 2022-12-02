Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Start the month off right with these Hamptons open houses. The Southampton Village home at 66 Old Town Crossing is priced at $7.25 million, represented by Carl Nigro of Douglas Elliman

The 5,000-square-foot home holds five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two-half bathrooms. Amenities include a finished basement, billiards room and theater.

Outside on the 0.34-acre parcel, there is a heated gunite pool surrounded by lush landscaping.

See this space Saturday, December 3 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

More Hamptons open houses this weekend:

58 David White’s Lane, Southampton

Price: $4.25 million

Broker: Holly Hodder, Sotheby’s International Realty

Friday, December 2, 12:30 – 2 p.m.

100 Further Lane, East Hampton

Price: $27.5 million

Broker: Rebekah C Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty

Friday, December 2, Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4, 1 – 4 p.m.

3 Farrell Court, Water Mill

Price: $7.85 million

Broker: Corey Demasco & Clark and Thoerner Team, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, December 3, 1o – 11:30 a.m.

1552 Deerfield Road, Water Mill

Price: $7.995 million

Broker: Bodenchak Team, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, December 3, 1o a.m. – 1 p.m.

36 Brandywine Drive, Sag Harbor Village

Price: $3.495 million

Broker: Adam Hofer, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, December 3, 1o:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

22 Farm House Lane, East Hampton

Price: $2.895 million

Broker: The Baris Team, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, December 3, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

26 Pantigo, East Hampton

Price: $2.295 million

Broker: The Baris Team, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, December 3, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

50 Osprey Way, Water Mill

Price: $6.195 million

Broker: Bodenchak Team, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, December 3, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

132 Glover Street, Sag Harbor Village

Price: $5.495 million

Brokers: Marcy Braun and Kyle Rosko, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, December 3, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

30 Breezy Drive, Noyack

Price: $2.895 million

Broker: Adam Hofer, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, December 3, 1 – 3 p.m.

397 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack

Price: $18.9 million

Broker: John A. Healey, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, December 4, 1o – 11:30 a.m.

27 Stephen Halsey Path, Water Mill

Price: $4.675 million

Broker: Marc (Aaron) Curti, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Sunday, December 4, 12:30 – 2 p.m.

Looking for North Fork open houses? See our post on Saturday.