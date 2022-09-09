Open Houses

Hamptons Open Houses: Sunshine and Showings on the Forecast for This Weekend

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Among the Hamptons open houses this weekend is a waterfront home in North Sea, where you are not only considering the house in existence already but the plans that are ready for a new one.

The 0.75-acre bulkheaded property with a dock at 67 Scotts Landing Road is located in the coveted community Southampton Shores community. The asking price is $4.495 million with Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun of Douglas Elliman.

Inside the recently renovated 1,700-square-foot cottage, buyers will find three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Buyers can keep the cottage and still add a 7,000-square-foot home with three levels with the recent granting of Health Department Approvals and variance for expansion.

Features in the home include four fireplaces, a chef’s kitchen and screened-in porches with indoor and outdoor entertaining.

There is also the potential to add a 20-by-48.5-foot waterside pool.

Being in the Southampton Shores community allows for use of a private beach, tennis courts, a basketball court, a baseball field and a marina.

An open house will be held at the property on Saturday, September 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and if you want to put it on your calendar for the following week, another open house is scheduled for Saturday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More Hamptons open houses this weekend:

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

1108 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton
Price: $3.995 million
Broker: Rebekah C. Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty
Friday, September 9, 1 – 3 p.m. and Saturday, September 10, 2 – 4 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Real Estate

984 and 984a Noyac Path, Watermill
Price: $7.995 million
Broker: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, September 10, 10 – 11:30 a.m.
See it here ->
Read more about this home in a feature from Behind The Hedges magazine

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Realty

100 Narrow Lane, Southampton Village
Price: $2.45 million
Broker: Terry Thompson, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, September 10, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

2296 Deerfield Road, Noyac
Price: $6.995 million
Broker: Nancy Pearson, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, September 10, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Corcoran

13 South Bay Avenue, Eastport
Price: $899,000
Brokers: Letticia Lettieri and Bill Carroll, Corcoran
Saturday, September 10, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Corcoran

55 Gould Street, East Hampton
Price: $4.795 million
Brokers: Debbie Brenneman, Charlie Esposito and James K Peyton, Corcoran
Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

31 Exchange Place, Westhampton Beach
Price: $2.25 million
Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, September 10, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

24 Sammy’s Beach Road, East Hampton
Price: $3.495 million
Broker: Zacheriah Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, September 10, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

10 Old Fields Lane, Quogue
Price: $2.8 million
Broker: Gayle Osman Lopata, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, September 10, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

2244 Noyac Road, Sag Harbor 
Price: $4.6 million
Broker: Holly Hodder, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, September 10, 1 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

Hamptons open houses
Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

2 Wagon Lane, East Hampton
Price: $5.75 million
Brokers: Benjamin P. Dixon and Brianna Ottati, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, September 10, 1:30 – 3 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Town & Country Real Estate

121 Lee Avenue, Southampton
Price: $6.495 million
Broker: Bert Meem, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, September 10, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

144 Downs Path, Southampton Village
Price: $6.595 million
Broker: Robert M. Lohman, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, September 10, 3 -5 p.m.
See it here ->

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

30 Birch Street, Sag Harbor
Price: $140,000
Broker: Rachel Louise Rushforth-Worrell, Brown Harris Stevens
Sunday, September 11, 10 – 11 a.m.
See it here ->

Looking for North Fork open houses? Check out our post on Saturday morning.

