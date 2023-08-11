Hamptons Open Houses: Your Own Hamptons Utopia and More

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Welcome to utopia at 3 Discovery Lane, East Hampton, where the bay is just a short walk away.

This $3,795,000 property is in a prime location for water activities, sitting alongside East Hampton’s breathtaking Three Mile Harbor. Additionally, with seven bedrooms, everyone from grandparents, siblings, cousins, and friends can stay the night after a day of water festivities.

The 6,400-square-foot estate is packed with all your luxury needs, including the outdoor patio area, which is accompanied by an outdoor pool, spa, fireplace, and additional kitchen, all surrounded by beautiful trees. This home’s stylish architecture continues inside with the elegant living room, which features a remarkable stone fireplace.

The luxurious living room seamlessly flows into the rest of the open floor plan, granting residents quick access throughout the house, which includes essential features like a state-of-the-art kitchen, a master suite with a balcony overlooking the bay, and a lower-level gym.

Two other notable features include the estate’s two-car garage, and studio apartment.

Agents Steven Zellman and Lori Lambert of Town & Country Real Estate are hosting an open house this Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

More Open Houses

2 Fox Crossing, North Haven

Price: $3,950,000

Agent: Korine Konzet, Brown Harris Stevens

Friday, August 11, 10:00 a.m. – noon

25 McGuirk Street, East Hampton

Price: $2,750,000

Agent: Gene Stilwell, Town & Country Real Estate

Friday, August 11, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Sunday, August 13, 11:00 – 1:00 p.m.

109 Moses Lane, Southampton Village

Price: $3,395,000

Agent: Maryanne Horwath, Douglas Elliman

Friday, August 11, !:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. & Saturday, August 12, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

65 Inlet Road West, Hampton Bay

Price: $1,599,000

Agent: Pam Jackson, The Corcoran Group

Saturday, August 12, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

195 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

Price: $7,250,000

Agents: Patrick Giugliano, James Giugliano, Nest Seekers International

Saturday, August 12, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. & Sunday, August 13, 10:00 a.m. – noon

1471 Meadow Lane, Southampton

Price: $14,750,000

Agent: James Giugliano, Nest Seekers International

Saturday, August 12, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

4 South Breeze Drive, Wainscott

Price: $1,795,000

Agents: Anthony Cerio, Jared Schiavoni, Mitchel Natter, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, August 12, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. & Sunday, August 13, 11 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

3 Discovery Lane, East Hampton

Price: $3,795,000

Agent: Steven Zellman, Lori Lambert, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, August 12, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

256 Town Lane, Amagansett

Price: $3,095,000

Agent: Jose B. DosSantos, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, August 12, noon – 2:00 p.m. & Sunday, August 13, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

7 Cedar Court, East Hampton

Price: $2,995,000

Agent: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty

Sunday, August 13, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

