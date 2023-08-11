Hamptons Open Houses: Your Own Hamptons Utopia and More

Welcome to utopia at 3 Discovery Lane, East Hampton, where the bay is just a short walk away.
This $3,795,000 property is in a prime location for water activities, sitting alongside East Hampton’s breathtaking Three Mile Harbor. Additionally, with seven bedrooms, everyone from grandparents, siblings, cousins, and friends can stay the night after a day of water festivities.
The 6,400-square-foot estate is packed with all your luxury needs, including the outdoor patio area, which is accompanied by an outdoor pool, spa, fireplace, and additional kitchen, all surrounded by beautiful trees. This home’s stylish architecture continues inside with the elegant living room, which features a remarkable stone fireplace.
The luxurious living room seamlessly flows into the rest of the open floor plan, granting residents quick access throughout the house, which includes essential features like a state-of-the-art kitchen, a master suite with a balcony overlooking the bay, and a lower-level gym.
Two other notable features include the estate’s two-car garage, and studio apartment.
Agents Steven Zellman and Lori Lambert of Town & Country Real Estate are hosting an open house this Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
More Open Houses
2 Fox Crossing, North Haven
Price: $3,950,000
Agent: Korine Konzet, Brown Harris Stevens
Friday, August 11, 10:00 a.m. – noon
25 McGuirk Street, East Hampton
Price: $2,750,000
Agent: Gene Stilwell, Town & Country Real Estate
Friday, August 11, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Sunday, August 13, 11:00 – 1:00 p.m.
109 Moses Lane, Southampton Village
Price: $3,395,000
Agent: Maryanne Horwath, Douglas Elliman
Friday, August 11, !:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. & Saturday, August 12, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
65 Inlet Road West, Hampton Bay
Price: $1,599,000
Agent: Pam Jackson, The Corcoran Group
Saturday, August 12, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
195 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
Price: $7,250,000
Agents: Patrick Giugliano, James Giugliano, Nest Seekers International
Saturday, August 12, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. & Sunday, August 13, 10:00 a.m. – noon
1471 Meadow Lane, Southampton
Price: $14,750,000
Agent: James Giugliano, Nest Seekers International
Saturday, August 12, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
4 South Breeze Drive, Wainscott
Price: $1,795,000
Agents: Anthony Cerio, Jared Schiavoni, Mitchel Natter, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, August 12, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. & Sunday, August 13, 11 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
3 Discovery Lane, East Hampton
Price: $3,795,000
Agent: Steven Zellman, Lori Lambert, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, August 12, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
256 Town Lane, Amagansett
Price: $3,095,000
Agent: Jose B. DosSantos, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, August 12, noon – 2:00 p.m. & Sunday, August 13, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
7 Cedar Court, East Hampton
Price: $2,995,000
Agent: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty
Sunday, August 13, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
For more Hamptons real estate, click here. Email [email protected] with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.