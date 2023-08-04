Open Houses

Hamptons Open Houses: Modern Beach House Plus More

By Jack Chinsky
A pool side view of the home at 96 Bluff Road, Amagansett.
Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

Say hello to your future Hamptons house, perfect for someone with a modern aesthetic, at 96 Bluff Road in Amagansett.

Designed by Studio Zung, this 5,080-square-foot home combines the luxurious Hamptons beach aesthetic with a more modern style. The exterior consists of Garpa wood panels and Polycor Limestone, the same stone used to build the historic Grand Central Terminal. These are just a few defining details of this six-bedroom home. 

Inside this elegant $8,750,000 property, residents will find the European-style kitchen with Fleetwood windows and sliding glass doors leading into the backyard. Homeowners will enjoy the peace and relaxation that the backyard sanctuary offers with the heated pool, 1000 square ft patio, and surrounding trees that help to preserve privacy. An additional attribute of the house is the priceless rooftop deck, where residents can capture breathtaking ocean views. 

This property will be showcased by Rylan Jacka of Sotheby’s International Realty this upcoming Friday from 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. 

More Open Houses

Hamptons open houses
Courtesy of Town & Country Real Estate

73 Three Mile Harbor Drive, East Hampton
Price: $2,450,000
Agent: Tracy Annacone, Town & Country, Town & Country Real Estate
Friday, August 4, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

 

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

1 Simon Court, Quogue 
Price: $6,250,000
Agent: Marcia Altman, Brown Harris Stevens
Friday, August 4, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

 

Courtesy of Nest Seekers International

51 Arbutus Road, Southampton
Price: $4,495,000
Agents: Geoff Gifkins, Lawrence Boal, Nest Seekers International
Saturday, August 5, 10:00 a.m. – noon

 

Courtesy of Harris Allen

144 Edge of Woods Road, Southampton 
Price: $7,200,000
Agents: Michaela Keszler, Paulina Keszler, Douglas Eilliman
Saturday, August 5, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

 

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

12 Sagg Road, Sagaponack 
Price: $6,995,000
Agent: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, August 5, 10:30 a.m. – noon

 

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

58 Cove Hollow Road, East Hampton 
Price: 5,995,000
Agents: Timothy R. O’Connor, Jeffrey C. Carter, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, August 5, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

 

Courtesy of Nest Seekers International

9 Willow Shade Avenue, East Quogue 
Price: $1,499,000
Agents: Robert Canberg, Catherine Canberg, Maida Srdanovic, Nest Seekers International
Saturday, August, 5, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

 

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

8 Captain Balfour Way, Montauk
Price: $11,950,000
Agent: Rylan Jacka, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, August 5, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

 

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

12 Rolling Wood Lane, East Hampton
Price: $7,595,000
Agents: Ann Ciardullo, Keith Green, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, August 5, 11:00 a.m. – noon & Sunday, August 6, 11:00 a.m. – noon

 

Courtesy of Brown Harris Stevens

1 Deerfield Way, Village of Quogue
Price: $ 2,699,000
Agent: William LeMaire, Brown Harris Stevens
Sunday, August 6, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

 

Courtesy of The Corcoran Group

154 Northside Drive, Sag Harbor
Price: $3,995,000
Agent: Jason Schommer, The Corcoran Group
Sunday, August 6, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

 

For more Hamptons real estate, click here. Email [email protected] with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook.

