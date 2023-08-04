Hamptons Open Houses: Modern Beach House Plus More

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Say hello to your future Hamptons house, perfect for someone with a modern aesthetic, at 96 Bluff Road in Amagansett.

Designed by Studio Zung, this 5,080-square-foot home combines the luxurious Hamptons beach aesthetic with a more modern style. The exterior consists of Garpa wood panels and Polycor Limestone, the same stone used to build the historic Grand Central Terminal. These are just a few defining details of this six-bedroom home.

Inside this elegant $8,750,000 property, residents will find the European-style kitchen with Fleetwood windows and sliding glass doors leading into the backyard. Homeowners will enjoy the peace and relaxation that the backyard sanctuary offers with the heated pool, 1000 square ft patio, and surrounding trees that help to preserve privacy. An additional attribute of the house is the priceless rooftop deck, where residents can capture breathtaking ocean views.

This property will be showcased by Rylan Jacka of Sotheby’s International Realty this upcoming Friday from 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

More Open Houses

73 Three Mile Harbor Drive, East Hampton

Price: $2,450,000

Agent: Tracy Annacone, Town & Country, Town & Country Real Estate

Friday, August 4, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

1 Simon Court, Quogue

Price: $6,250,000

Agent: Marcia Altman, Brown Harris Stevens

Friday, August 4, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

51 Arbutus Road, Southampton

Price: $4,495,000

Agents: Geoff Gifkins, Lawrence Boal, Nest Seekers International

Saturday, August 5, 10:00 a.m. – noon

144 Edge of Woods Road, Southampton

Price: $7,200,000

Agents: Michaela Keszler, Paulina Keszler, Douglas Eilliman

Saturday, August 5, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

12 Sagg Road, Sagaponack

Price: $6,995,000

Agent: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, August 5, 10:30 a.m. – noon

58 Cove Hollow Road, East Hampton

Price: 5,995,000

Agents: Timothy R. O’Connor, Jeffrey C. Carter, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, August 5, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

9 Willow Shade Avenue, East Quogue

Price: $1,499,000

Agents: Robert Canberg, Catherine Canberg, Maida Srdanovic, Nest Seekers International

Saturday, August, 5, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

8 Captain Balfour Way, Montauk

Price: $11,950,000

Agent: Rylan Jacka, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, August 5, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

12 Rolling Wood Lane, East Hampton

Price: $7,595,000

Agents: Ann Ciardullo, Keith Green, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, August 5, 11:00 a.m. – noon & Sunday, August 6, 11:00 a.m. – noon

1 Deerfield Way, Village of Quogue

Price: $ 2,699,000

Agent: William LeMaire, Brown Harris Stevens

Sunday, August 6, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

154 Northside Drive, Sag Harbor

Price: $3,995,000

Agent: Jason Schommer, The Corcoran Group

Sunday, August 6, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

