The house at 91 Abraham’s Landing Road has the South Fork Country Club in its backyard.

Have you ever dreamed of living at a golf course? Then pack your clubs because the property at 91 Abrahams Landing Road in Amagansett is the home for you.

This newly constructed, 12,395-square-foot house is a few steps away from the South Fork Country Club. The club’s golf course can be seen right from the pool area.

Upon entry to the home, guests will be astonished as they stare up at the 30 ft open foyer. The elegant design continues throughout the house with the premium marble package and the European oak flooring.

The sunlit kitchen has a Wolf range, dual Cove premium dishwashers, a built-in gourmet coffee maker, and wine storage. In addition, the kitchen is centered around the oversized waterfall marble island with bar-top seating.

This house hosts nine full baths, three half baths, and nine bedrooms, including the luxurious master suite. This massive suite covers 2,500 square feet and comes with everything you need, such as a free-standing soaking tub, two spacious showers, dual walk-in closets, office space, and a wet bar. This suite also features three private balconies.

Other notable features throughout the house include an elevator, a custom millwork wine room, a full bar, a sunken golf simulator room, a theater, and a wellness center that comes with a sauna, gym, steam room, and changing room that transitions into an open shower.

This $15,950,000 property will be showcased by Martha Gundersen and Paul Brennan of Douglas Elliman this Sunday, June 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

More Open Houses

12 Sagg Road, Sagaponack,

Price: $6,995,000

Agent: Angela Boyer-Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 15, 10:30 a.m. – noon

100 Wainscott Northwest Road, Wainscott

Price: $2,495,000

Agent: Ethan Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 15, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

3 Grace Court, Water Mill

Price: $5,495,000

Agent: Peter Huffine, Corcoran

Saturday, July 15, 10 a.m. – noon

21 Edison Drive, Montauk

Price: $4,295,000

Agents: Margaret A. Harvey, Cynthia Ibrahim, Town & Country Real Estate

Saturday, July 15, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

24 Squires Path, East Hampton

Price: $2,695,000

Agents: Timothy R. O’Connor, Jeffrey C. Carter, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, July 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

12 Sag Harbor Court, Sag Harbor

Price: $4,995,000

Agent: Deborah Srb, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 15, 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

12 Rolling Wood Lane, East Hampton

Price: $7,595,000

Agent: Ann Ciardullo, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, July 15, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. & Sunday, July 16, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

144 Pulaski Street, Southampton

Price: $5,595,000

Agent: Pat Garrity, Corcoran

Saturday, July 15, 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. & Sunday, July 16, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

51 Arbutus Road, Southampton

Price: $4,495,000

Agents: Geoff Gifkins, Lawrence Boal, Nest Seekers International

Saturday, July 15, 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. & Sunday, July 16, 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

39 Timber Trail, Amagansett

Price: $12,995,000

Agents: Martha Gunderson, Timothy Kelly, Douglas Elliman

Sunday, July 16, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

