Harald and Bruce Grant: Consistently Delivering in the Hamptons

Luxury real estate in the Hamptons cannot be discussed without mentioning Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty (SIR). He’s been in the business for over 30 years and is one of the agency’s top producers, not only in the Hamptons but worldwide.

A senior global real estate advisor and associate broker with the Southampton brokerage, Grant has sold more than $4.5 billion worth of real estate. Last year alone, he was a part of the two top trades, an $84.5 million off-market deal for a Lily Pond Lane estate in East Hampton and the famed Linden Estate on Southampton Village’s Meadow Lane that sold for $78 million — the highest price ever for non-waterfront in the Hamptons.

For nearly a decade, he has been working side by side with his son, Bruce Grant, cultivating him into a trusted and well-respected agent in his own right.

We sat down with the duo to talk about their partnership and the state of real estate in the Hamptons, as summer 2023 fast approaches.

Harald, you are consistently the No. 1 agent for SIR in the Hamptons. In 2022, you garnered four out of the five top sales on the South Fork. Tell us, how did you get here?

Hard work and luck — that’s the truth.

How did you get into this line of work?

The truth of the matter is that I was friends with the owner of Sotheby’s International Realty when it was privately owned. Sotheby’s International Realty was opening an office in the Hamptons, and I was living out here. I thought it would be a good opportunity.

It is said that you don’t discriminate when it comes to price point. Whether it’s a $1 million condo or a multi-million oceanfront listing, you’re willing to take it on? What is your philosophy behind that?

My philosophy is dedicated to long term goals, regardless of the amount of money a buyer has to spend. If we do a satisfactory job of working with the buyer, closing a sale at the price that they can afford, then down the road, they will recommend and refer me as their broker.

How is it working together as father and son?

I couldn’t be happier. I am happy and proud that my son is working with me.

Bruce, what made you want to follow in your father’s footsteps and get into real estate?

When I was growing up, my dad would take me around to look at his listings. I always enjoyed that, and once I graduated college, I knew this is what I wanted to do.

The Hamptons experienced a boom during the pandemic, but times have, of course, changed. What is your take on the current state of the market on the East End?

Because of COVID and the number of sales and rentals that occurred then, inventory drew down, as we now know. Folks seem to be waiting, watching economic indicators as well as the local real estate market, to determine their next move.

What is your best advice for those looking to buy in this market, whether they are on the luxury end of the market or not?

Historically, whether you’re spending $1 million or $100 million, Hamptons real estate always is a smart investment — it builds equity. Do you hear any common misconceptions from clients that you want to clarify for readers? The one thing that I hear is that because we are in a luxury market, folks are not dependent on financing. But many purchases are indeed financed, albeit privately.

We know you both enjoy scuba diving and sailing. Does that mean you are partial to waterfront real estate, too?

We’re always partial to waterfront because we live in an environment where waterfront is plentiful.

This article was the cover story for the March 2023 Behind The Hedges Palm Beach, which appeared in Palm Beach for April. Read the full digital magazine here.