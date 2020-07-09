Hedges Index: 100 Years

Photo: metelsky/123rf

Take a journey back 100 years to see what a coming decade held...and imagine what the next 10 years may bring

Year the Village of East Hampton was incorporated: 1920

Earliest mention of the Hamptons on the silver screen (The Sheik): 1921

Year 11 mini-hamlets amalgamated under the name Hampton Bays: 1922

Year first paved highway to Montauk was built: 1923

Year the Beale family acquired the Grey Gardens property: 1924

Year the Bouvier family bought the Lasata estate, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis' childhood summer home: 1925

Year Carl Fisher bought 9,000 acres of Montauk in hopes of turning it into the Miami Beach of the North: 1926

Year the Witch's Hat in Aquebogue was built: 1927

Year the Village of Westhampton Beach was incorporated: 1928

Grand opening of Montauk State Park: 1929