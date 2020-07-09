Hedges Index: 100 Years

Take a journey back 100 years to see what a coming decade held...and imagine what the next 10 years may bring
Year the Village of East Hampton was incorporated: 1920
Earliest mention of the Hamptons on the silver screen (The Sheik): 1921
Year 11 mini-hamlets amalgamated under the name Hampton Bays: 1922
Year first paved highway to Montauk was built: 1923
Year the Beale family acquired the Grey Gardens property: 1924
Year the Bouvier family bought the Lasata estate, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis' childhood summer home: 1925
Year Carl Fisher bought 9,000 acres of Montauk in hopes of turning it into the Miami Beach of the North: 1926
Year the Witch's Hat in Aquebogue was built: 1927
Year the Village of Westhampton Beach was incorporated: 1928
Grand opening of Montauk State Park: 1929