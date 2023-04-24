Magazine Feature

Oceanfront Mansion in Highland Beach Rivals a Museum

By Posted on
museum, palm beach county, highland beach
Rivaling a museum, the house Highland Beach estate holds a substantial collection — from Louis XIV carved and gilded armchairs to artwork collected from the ballroom ceiling of a Belgian castle.
The Carroll Group

Imagine walking 15 feet out your back door and finding respite on your very own 102 feet of beach.

That’s just some of the beauty at this Highland Beach estate.

With approximately 9,052 square feet of living space, there are luxurious amenities throughout, such as three kitchens, a pool with a swim-up bar and an additional 3,000 square feet in a “drive-through” garage and showroom, perhaps to protect classic cars from the saltwater air. Then there’s that stunning view of the Atlantic Ocean’s red reef.

museum, palm beach county, highland beach
There are many options for outdoor entertaining, including 3,400 square feet of marble terraces between the poolside area and the rooftop.The Carroll Group

Chad Carroll of the Carroll Group at Compass has the exclusive at 4217 South Ocean Boulevard, currently listed at $21.5 million.

“Walking into the home is like stepping into a museum, I have never seen anything like it,” says Carroll.

It certainly does rival a museum from its Renaissance-style architecture to the décor. The furnishings and artwork are not included in the price, but when Hedges inquired, we were reminded everything is negotiable.

Artwork and a Highland Beach View

Inside, there is artwork collected from the ballroom ceiling of a Belgian castle, a historic fireplace, Louis XIV carved and gilded armchairs, a Steinway grand piano from 1890, an original, yet restored Brunswick Monarch billiards table from 1880 and a collection of 100-plus oil paintings, sculptures and chandeliers.

A bird’s eye view from the second floor of the living room with its floor-to-ceiling windows and doors that lead out to the pool. A three-paneled painting hangs above the antique fireplace at right.The Carroll Group

“Everything about this property is impressive, from the intricate design detail to open views of the ocean, massive covered terraces and private beach — it’s an entertainer’s paradise and a perfect spot to live the ultimate South Florida lifestyle,” Carroll adds.

The three-story home sits 17 feet above sea level on a new seawall on the oceanside and behind two monitored security gates in Highland Beach, a town in Palm Beach County along the scenic A1A highway on the way between Delray Beach and Boca Raton. The peaceful community boasts the nonexistence of traffic lights and being a refuge for sea turtles, which lay eggs in nests along the shoreline from March through October.

Built in 1993, the house has been continually updated throughout the years, though it has stayed true to its Renaissance style.

An aerial view of the Highland Beach estate, which sits on the Atlantic Ocean. Built in 2003, it has been updated throughout the years.The Carroll Group

Many homes on the market cite entryways as grand, but the statement has never been truer for this grand foyer with its stone, columned, double staircases and intricate detailing. Torcheres with marble and bronze doré flank the stairs leading into the living room with its massive windows overlooking the blue ocean waters. Terracotta overhead is from 1897 Barber College in Ohio that was demolished.

The living room, which is technically on the second level, sits under soaring double-height ceilings where light floods in through floor-to-ceiling draped windows. Artwork surrounds with a massive oil painting of “Venus and Her Attendants” from the 18th century Brussels Chateau ballroom ceiling on the north side of the room.

On the south side of the room is a Chenet fireplace, three-part set in bronze doré with a carved wood fireplace mantel from a Georgian plantation estate and a pair of large carved matching Renaissance cabinet side-mantle pieces. Over the fireplace is a three-panel oil painting called, “Enjoying the Countryside,” from a 17th-century French castle near Paris.

There are many options for outdoor entertaining, including 3,400 square feet of marble terraces between the poolside area and the rooftop.The Carroll Group

The 1890 Steinway grand piano features a neoclassical art case decorated after designs by Sir Lawrence Alma-Tadema, a Dutch late-19th-century painter who later settled in the United Kingdom and is best known for his depictions of the decadence of the Roman Empire. The names of the muses are inscribed in Greek on the lid in wreaths and maidens dance above the keyboard.

In addition to the piano and gilded armchairs, there is also a wood floor torchiere from the 19th century, and a wine cabinet in Mannerist-style from the mid-19th century.

A library on the second floor begins with a Bacchus head from the 18th century carved in oak over the entrance doors. The doors are built from six antique bronze doré panels in two-and-half-inch mahogany doors. This is where the pool table that dates from 1880 is, along with a fireplace by the famous Italian carver Egisto Gajani from Florence (it is signed and dated 1881).

The room also features a black forest elk clock, a black forest grapevine mirror and a black forest Tantalus liquor cabinet, all from 19th century Germany. Ship models adorn the room of the 1788 English ship “HMA Prince” and the 1690 Spanish “San Felipe.”

The dining room, also on the second floor, offers plenty of room, holding a buffet with inlaid walnut and bronze mounts and a large dining table under an ornate coffered ceiling. There are more artwork and antiques, such as the plateau on the table made for royalty in the early 19th century, a Father Time grandfather clock from the Louis XV era and a large carved wood cherub candelabra by Gueret from 19th century Paris can also be found here.

One of three kitchens in the home.The Carroll Group

There are three kitchens. The first floor is considered the staff kitchen, while the main kitchen can be found on the second level and, what is called a summer kitchen, is found on the third floor. The house offers six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. Many of the bedroom pieces also are antiques.

The generously-sized, striking primary bedroom suite, with lots of light, can be found on the third level. It offers a sprawling stone balcony and a prime view of the ocean with floor-to-ceiling glass. A chandelier hangs from a vaulted ceiling, draped in gold fabric. A walk-in closet provides shelving and drawers.

The primary bedroom features a vaulted ceiling draped in a textured gold fabric. A balcony overlooks the ocean.The Carroll Group

On the ground floor, there are two separate suites with exterior egress, perfect for staff or mother-in-law suites. A large gym features all the equipment one could want and plenty of natural light. An elevator services all three floors.

Highland Beach Views From All Angles

Outside, the 0.563-acre property boasts an oceanside saltwater pool and spa with a swim-up bar, a poolside loggia and 3,400 square feet of marble terraces between the pool area and the rooftop, perfect for entertaining or private sunbathing.

No ordinary garage, this “drive-through” garage can fit about 12 cars, plus it has a showroom to display classic cars and motorcycles.The Carroll Group

The motor court that leads to a 12-car garage is yet another unique feature in this home and it is perfect for any car collector.

Carroll calls it a “drive-through” as the cars are essentially coming into what one might think of as a commercial garage. But, it’s not just about storing the vehicles. A temperature-controlled space behind glass is attached to truly showcase cars and motorcycles. Two vintage gas pumps, one a Standard Oil and another a Harley Davidson, are included.

While this home will attract a very specific buyer, it offers the convenience of being turn-key and ready for a family and their classic cars.

This article appeared in the April/May edition of Behind The Hedges Palm Beach. Read the full digital magazine here. For more on Palm Beach real estate, click here

The house, seen here at sunrise, offers just over 9,000 square feet of living space.The Carroll Group
Up on the rooftop, a “crow’s nest” lounge provides a breathtaking view and an envious spot for al fresco dining. There is also a bar and sun/entertainment deck.The Carroll Group
A guest bedroom offers plenty of natural light with tall windows, draped in fabric.The Carroll Group

 

The Renaissance-style home offers three levels of living space, a massive garage and more.

A guest bedroom with a built-in workspace also offers a balcony looking out at the ocean.The Carroll Group
The covered patio overlooking the ocean has a fire pit for keeping warm on chilly nights.The Carroll Group

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About the Author

Read the latest issue of Behind the Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites