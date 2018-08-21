Historic Captain's Row Townhouse Needs New Captain

This three-story brick house on Sag Harbor's Captain's Row is back on the market. The circa 1840 building, known as L'Hommedieu House, can trace its ownership all the way back to a pre-revolutionary Sag Harbor family (the L'Hommedieus) known for operating a rope walk on Glover Street. Which was what? A long, narrow building where workers walked back and forth twisting hemp into rope for use in ships' riggings, lines and cable. Back in the sailing days, plenty of rigging was needed, of course.

The five-bedroom house is an unusual type in Sag Harbor. The American Institutes of Architects says the home "would be as much at home in Greenwich Village as in Sag Harbor."

The house sold in 2014 for $3.25 million. Now the price for the property, repped by Christina Galesi at Sotheby's, is just under $5 million; we're not sure how much work has been done to the place over the years. For that, you get 0.38 of an acre of property with a saltwater pool and pretty gardens. The house itself is 5140 square feet and is bursting with antique charm: fireplaces, wooden floors, vintage baths. There are five bedrooms and 3.5 baths, including a master with fireplace with its own sitting room with fireplace. Everything is done in up to the minute pale style, but the antique charm is still there.

