Need Some Holiday Gift Ideas? Luxurious Finds for the Home

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

While the holiday season is about more than presents, gift-giving (and getting) is certainly on everyone’s mind right now. Santa’s list surely shows that many grownups are wishing for luxurious items for their homes and properties, but since we can’t see the list for ourselves, we turn elsewhere for answers. Top Long Island real estate agents get to see the most beautiful estates, and sometimes find ideas for perfect holiday gifts. We asked them what fabulous home items they’ll be giving and wishing for this holiday season to give us ideas for our own lists. With a dash of holiday magic, you and your loved ones may just unwrap items that will spread cheer throughout your home all year round.

Holiday gift suggestions:

Melissa Principi

Douglas Elliman

Cutchogue

“As a North Fork agent and builder, here are a few of my favorite luxe items we often use when staging new construction properties or as memorable client gifts. A crystal wine decanter and stemless glasses from Tiffany & Co. paired with a bottle of full-bodied local red — I love the ‘Prime Number’ blend from Roanoke Vineyards. You can’t go wrong with a classic cashmere throw or pillows. This year, look for something with more texture or fun patterns at Nicolette’s for the Home in Southold — guaranteed to wow your house guests! Local art is also a great gift for the home. I love the watercolor prints from artist Melissa Hyatt. She can frame and wrap and even include a gift certificate to one of her popular watercolor classes that she hosts at local venues.”

Maggie Keats

Douglas Elliman

Port Washington

“This year, the focus of gift-giving for me is all about ‘home’— settling in, snuggling up, entertaining, seeking sanctuary, celebrating with those we love. From the ultimate luxury of a classic Hermès blanket to indulging in fantasies of future travel with one of Assouline’s extraordinary coffee table books (I have my eye on Capri and Bali!), setting the mood with a fragrant Baobab Collection candle housed in stunning hand-blown glass, a keepsake ornament for the tree (the hot choice this season is the “Wordle” grid!) or even a festive bright red amaryllis bulb to bring both color and bloom, it’s all about simple pleasures. Gifts should recognize the recipient and feed the soul. I love to gift my homemade chocolate almond torte to clients and friends spending the holidays at home, and who among us doesn’t enjoy the perfect bottle of wine, Prosecco or Champagne? For those who’ve moved away, the gift of a local hometown classic is a wonderful way to rekindle memories and keep a feeling of connection. Whatever you decide, be festive, be generous, be joyous! Happy holidays!”

Rachel King

SERHANT.

“The holiday gifting season is the perfect time to exchange special items to beautify your home and property. For the luxury homeowner who has everything, specimen plants and landscape art are on the wish list. What’s better than a unique tree or décor piece that you can enjoy year-round for many years to come? Although it may not be the easiest to wrap, outdoor water features and small landscape sculptures make very unique gifts that appeal to everyone regardless of their property size or value. I am secretly wishing for a magnolia tree for my front yard, an arbor for my side yard and a sphere glass water feature for my garden. Santa also knows to install before the ground freezes.”

Alyssa O’Keefe

Fire Island Sales & Rentals

“One of our favorite items to give our clients all year round is the Fire Island hand-embroidered pillow from catstudio. It makes the perfect gift for a new Fire Island homeowner, or for someone who misses the warm summer days spent on our famous stretch of beaches. This design is also available for Long Island, the Hamptons and about 300 other beloved cities, states, countries and even universities. Many of their one-of-a-kind designs are also available on dish towels, drinkware, art prints and more. Lucky for me, I can conveniently pick up from my local gift shop of choice, Willy Nilly Trading Company in Bay Shore. They offer a range of catstudio products as well as plenty of coastal-inspired housewares, artwork and beyond, perfect for all of your year-round and holiday shopping needs!”

Saskia W. Valentine

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

“I love this time of year! I start thinking about holiday gift-giving in September. It feels good to give something special back to my clients and to show my appreciation for their trust throughout the home purchasing process and beyond. When selecting my gifts I think about how they can leave a lasting memory in their home. It is important to me that when my clients see these items in their home, they think of me. A few of my favorite gifts are NEST New York fragrance candles and diffuser sets. These gifts are so beautiful and last a while in the home. Another go-to gift I love are the personalized acrylic trays from Mark & Graham. These are so versatile and stylish and work along with any type of décor. Lastly, I love ordering aquarelle portraits/paintings of their homes that they are selling or buying. These are great gifts for the nostalgic client. There are several artists on Etsy that do an amazing job. Happy holidays and happy shopping!”

Looking for more holiday gift ideas? Click here.

This article appeared in the Behind The Hedges in the December Long Island Press. Read the digital magazine here.