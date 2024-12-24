Holiday Inspo: Simple Christmas Table Decorations

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Unless you have a flair for decorating, some may be feeling holiday-induced anxiety about how to dress the table for the holiday dinner you’re hosting.

For some advice on Christmas table decorations, Behind The Hedges has turned over the years to Long Island experts, who have an eye for detail and an understanding of what the average host can handle — even last minute. You’d be surprised what you can find around your house to make for a festive table.

Here is some their advice:

For creating the perfect centerpiece: Lou Guillen, the president of Dutch Petals, a flower shop that supplies arrangements to stores like Citarella as well as direct to consumers, told us one year, you don’t have to look far for holiday greens; a holly tree, White Pine branches, even Arborvitae all can be used as a base for any table arrangement.

Pick out a container before selecting the flowers. “I have personally found some great unique containers in Riverhead, and once decorated with beautiful flowers they look incredible. At Dutch Petals we frequently have customers bring in their favorite containers and ask us to make an arrangement in them,” he says.

“Next on the shopping list for the DIY florist should be some Floral Oasis, easily cut to size and soaked overnight,” says Guillen. Floral Oasis is a brand of a water-absorbing structure that holds stems in place and keeps flowers fresher longer. Dutch Petals sells the foam and uses it in their arrangements. “It’s very difficult for the beginner to make a table arrangement without this as flowers will be falling from side to side and things get frustrating quickly!”

Another tip, Guillen offers, is to line the inside of the container, assuming it’s glass, with either a leaf or green ribbon, for appearances’ sake.

Don’t underestimate the power of simple, white orchids. “White orchids are always a favorite out here in the Hamptons and a stunning orchid arrangement will make any holiday kitchen island light up,” he says.

Jim Osburn at the Bridgehampton Florist, known to many from Ina Garten’s Barefoot Contessa, suggests building on evergreens for the centerpiece or a long piece that extends the length of the table. Candles can be placed in tall and short votives amid the evergreen centerpiece to illuminate the table when guests are about to arrive.

At Feldis Florist, which recently commemorated its 100th anniversary, Heather McBride, owner of the North Bellmore shop, starts a floral display with a variety of Christmas greens, including western pine, white pine, spruce and cedar. From there, McBride adds a mixture of reds: roses, gerbera daisies and deep red hypericum berries, white gerbera daisies, and a red and white combination with peppermint swirl carnations.

Table settings: Get creative, but also look for simple items. The Bridgehampton Florist has been known to use miniature wreaths on top of the dishes with each wreath’s red bow draping over the green napkin at the place setting. Christmas candy is also not just for the stockings and can be repurposed to dress up a place setting or just about anything on a table. Grim told Hedges that he has filled up glass apothecary jars with ribbon candy, red and green spice drops, peppermint rounds and other assorted candies.

Bellport-based interior designer Giovanni Naso, of the eponymous Giovanni Naso Interiors, recommends nostalgic Christmas settings accented in red, green, white, gold and silver.

For one setting, Naso uses red goblets, napkins and tablecloth that contrast beautifully with white plates with gold trim and alternating silver and gold chargers. A centerpiece wicker basket is filled with evergreen bundles, pinecones (just look in your yard!), red winterberries and a flannel ribbon, and the red napkins are adorned with napkin rings

Naso handmade using burlap with a spray of holly berries and a sprig of cypress. To brighten the holiday spirit, a “MERRY CHRISTMAS” runner spans the table atop the red tablecloth.

In another Christmas design, Naso employs a tablecloth, napkins (tied with winterberries) and plates with a matching wistful Christmas scene atop red chargers. Each place setting has a pair of glasses: a clear wine goblet and a Christmas-red champagne flute. The table is festooned with two decorative red Christmas trees and a centerpiece of pinecones and winterberries surrounded by boxwood leafing.

With reporting by Taylor K. Vecsey and Arlene Gross

