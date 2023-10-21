Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The Dimon Estate, a unique commercial compound steeped in North Fork history and that boasts a restaurant and event space, is on the market for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Compass’ Hamptons Commercial Real Estate Team has the exclusive listing at 370 Manor Lane, which is asking $3.25 million.

“The Dimon Estate is a jewel of the North Fork, blending historical significance with modern hospitality,” says Hal Zwick, who represents the property with Jeffrey Sztorc. “It’s a privilege to represent such a unique and vibrant property.”

The 4,454-square-foot restaurant has undergone recent renovations and includes a fully equipped commercial kitchen, a large event space, a restaurant dining room and a two-bedroom apartment. A full basement with additional square footage and high ceilings suitable for storage and mechanicals. The four-acre property is meticulously landscaped.

Matt Karr, an owner since 2006, is ready to pass the baton. “This property has been a labor of love for us, and we’re excited to pass the torch to a new owner who can continue its legacy of exceptional dining and unforgettable events hosted on-site,” he says.

Once part of an estate that stretched from the Long Island Sound to the Peconic Bayname, the property draws its name from the Dimon family, the property’s original owners whose legacy is intertwined with the Revolutionary War, shipbuilding and Manhattan society.

The Dimon family began developing property on Manor Lane in the 1750s, during a time when Jamesport Jamesport was known for its scallop and menhaden fisheries, along with being a farming community, according to a history of the family and property.

The second Jonathan Dimon built the original farmhouse and barns around that time, and the family would go on to farm the land for generations. His son, also named Jonathan, lived in the farmhouse when he served in the Third Regiment of Minutemen at the beginning of the American Revolution.

The old manor became a restaurant in 1947, then called Twin Oaks after the two large oak trees near the front door. The restaurant went through several iterations and owners.

In 2006, when the Kar and McVeigh families took over, they began a full restoration of the historic building, but just a week before reopening the Jamesport Manor Inn, a fire ripped through it.

“Undeterred, the house was rebuilt as much in the spirit of its original design as possible under modern building codes,” the restaurant’s website says.

Original beam and roof tiles that were salvaged from the blaze are on view in the upstairs dining room that is called, “John Dimon Study.” A hand-hewn post-and-beam skeleton of the early colonial farmhouse that was discovered during the earlier renovation was replicated in the brick-and-beam wall in the restaurant’s bar area.

“This new iteration of the restaurant as the Dimon Estate seeks to illuminate the interesting lives of the passing generations that called this piece of land on Manor Lane their home. In doing so, we hope to serve a bit of local history, alongside delicious food and handcrafted drink, to everyone who comes to enjoy its view, gardens, orchard and the peaceful character of this Jamesport sanctuary,” the website says.

