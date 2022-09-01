Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

North Fork’s popular Legends Restaurant and its adjacent cottages are on the market for the first time in decades. The asking price: $4.25 million.

Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of the Hamptons commercial real estate team of Compass have the exclusive listing for the year-round family favorite restaurant that sits across the street from the Peconic Bay in New Suffolk in the Town of Southold.

“Owning Legends has been an honor and a privilege,” owners Diane and Dennis Harkoff said in a statement released by Compass. “It has been a labor of love, nurturing, and nourishing our guests for nearly 30 years. As a beacon for the North Fork community, we are humbled by how we have been embraced throughout the years. Impeccable food, delicious drinks, spirited conversations and good old-fashioned fun.”

The Harkoffs opened Legends in 1993 becoming “one of the North Fork’s culinary mainstays for its delicious, eclectic cuisine and the warm, inviting atmosphere in both its dining room and pub area,” the restaurant’s website says.

The restaurant offers two completely separate and distinct dining experiences, all with water views. The dining room has tasteful décor inspired by global art and culture with African artifacts, such as ceremonial cloths and Native American accents, while the pub features rich, dark woods and brass accents, roomy booths, copper top tables and several televisions for watching sports.

“Dennis and I,” Diane Harkoff continued, “could not have done it without our guests’ loyalty and without a whole lot of help from our very dedicated staff!”

Two parcels of land are for sale; the restaurant property at 835 First Street, facing the water, and the adjacent rear property at 830 Second Street with a house, cottage and storage barn renovated in 2012. The listing says the latter is perfect for staff housing or rental income.

“Legends is a spectacular property in the heart of New Suffolk that has become available for sale for the first time in decades,” says Zwick.

The 3,000-square-foot restaurant building, built in 1960, sits on a 0.70-acre lot that features an expansive wraparound bar, large dining rooms, walls of glass, a large commercial kitchen, plenty of walk-ins/storage, as well as a second-floor office.

Patrons not only drive to the restaurant but access it by boat, docking in the town marina across the street.

“Legends is a truly great investment property with a proven track record of impressive income. It is the only restaurant complex that will ever be for sale in one of the most scenic beach communities on the North Fork,” Zwick adds.

Zwick and Sztorc, who have sold some of the East End’s biggest commercial real estate, most recently sold the Sag Harbor restaurant that had been Bay Burger and Ed’s Lobster House for $3.3 million.

Earlier this year, they sold an East Hampton building on Newtown Lane for $28 million, which is being called the largest sale within any village business district on the East End.